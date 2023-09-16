50
Ireland vs Tonga LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

137 2 minutes read


Ireland continue their Rugby World Cup campaign with a favourable looking assignment against Tonga. Widely tipped as one of the favourites for the Web Ellis Cup despite never having lifted it before, the Irish overcame Romania last week and will fancy their chances against another of the smaller nations in Nantes.

Another win is needed to ensure progress from the pool before the pressure is ramped up when Andy Farrell’s side meet South Africa and Scotland. Tonga had a week off during the opening round of matches but struggled during their summer preparations. The last time they beat a top-tier side was their tight victory over Italy in 2016.


