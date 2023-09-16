Ireland vs Tonga LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

Ireland continue their Rugby World Cup campaign with a favourable looking assignment against Tonga. Widely tipped as one of the favourites for the Web Ellis Cup despite never having lifted it before, the Irish overcame Romania last week and will fancy their chances against another of the smaller nations in Nantes.
Another win is needed to ensure progress from the pool before the pressure is ramped up when Andy Farrell’s side meet South Africa and Scotland. Tonga had a week off during the opening round of matches but struggled during their summer preparations. The last time they beat a top-tier side was their tight victory over Italy in 2016.
Mack Hansen, Conor Murray, Ronan Kelleher and Josh van der Flier are all into the team as the Irish look to make it a perfect start in France. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!
Live updates
Ireland vs Tonga: Sexton converts penalty!
06 mins: Sexton gets the Irish off the mark!
Ireland vs Tonga: KICK-OFF!
Away we go!
Ireland vs Tonga: Anthems start
Here we go!
Andy Farrell to ITV Sport
“The game is important to us. It is a completely different type of game compared to last week. We’re respecting the opposition because of the quality that is there, as a collective and individuals and coaching staff.
“We know they are a big side, not just big but a physical side who can play the game,. They have a very good set piece and good maul. They want to hit in defence so we need to move them about a bit.”
Ireland vs Tonga: Closing in on kick-off!
Less than 30 minutes to go…
Head to head (h2h) history and results
The two teams have only met once at the World Cup, when Ireland won 32-9 in 1987.
Sexton not focused on breaking Ireland points record in Tonga test
Johnny Sexton could become Ireland’s record points scorer in Saturday’s Rugby World Cup clash against Tonga.
The 38-year-old needs just 10 points to move past Ronan O’Gara’s Test haul of 1,083 for Ireland.
The Lions stalwart insisted however that he will have no thoughts of that record when leading Andy Farrell’s backline against a physical, talented Tonga team in Nantes.
“It’s not something that comes into my head too often,” said Sexton. “It will be a very special moment individually, but no one else will really care.
Read the full story here!
Ireland vs Tonga referee
English referee Wayne Barnes will take charge in Nantes with countryman Matthew Carley and Wales’ Craig Evans as assistants. The TMO will be England’s Tom Foley.
George Moala suspended for Tonga
Tonga are without injured duo Israel Folau and Telusa Veainu for the duration of the tournament. George Moala is suspended for this game and for the meetings with Scotland and South Africa after his ban for a dangerous tackle in the warm-up clash with Canada.
Toutai Kefu’s starting team features no fewer than four former All Blacks in Malakai Fekitoa, Charles Piutau, Vaea Fifita and Augustine Pulu, with Tonga benefitting from the changes to World Rugby eligibility rules that now allow capped players to switch their international allegiances after a three-year absence. Bordeaux prop Ben Tameifuna captains the side.
Ireland make four changes
Ireland have made four changes to face Tonga, with Mack Hansen, Conor Murray, Ronan Kelleher and Josh van der Flier all drafted in for Keith Earls, Jamison Gibson-Park, Rob Herring and Joe McCarthy.
Fit-again duo Dave Kilcoyne and Robbie Henshaw are both on the bench, but there’s still no hooker Dan Sheehan. Jack Conan, Jimmy O’Brien and Stuart McCloskey are also not involved again.
Source link