ISP unlocks formula for lightning fast internet – In a world where connectivity has become an absolute necessity for daily life, one internet service provider in South Africa has consistently risen to the challenge. Cool Ideas, known for its unwavering commitment to speed and reliability, has claimed the title of the fastest internet service provider in the nation. Holding the top spot on Ookla and Steam for over three consecutive years, the average speed delivered by Cool Ideas is of 70 Mbps, compared to the national average of 50 Mbps.

About Cool Ideas

Based in Johannesburg, Cool Ideas currently services over 50 000 South African users across 35 networks monthly, through its FTTH (Fibre to the Home), FTTB (Fibre to the Business), VoIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol) and Uncapped Fixed LTE Wireless offerings. The amount of data handled by the company translates to approximately 4 million Netflix episodes monthly. The data speeds reported by Netflix show that Cool Ideas tops the leader board at 3,36 Mbps over the past six months with the next servicer provider at 3,30 Mbps.

Post lockdown, connectivity has transitioned from a luxury to a necessity. From remote working to virtual classrooms, television streaming services, and online shopping, a reliable and fast internet connection has seen internet service providers needing to step up their game. Cool Ideas, a frontrunner in this industry, has not only met these evolving needs but consistently exceeded expectations.

Cool Ideas – Founded by two visionaries

Originating from humble beginnings, the company was established by two visionaries, Paul Butschi and Andre Jooste, driven by a passion to offer superior connectivity. Their unique approach has set them apart in the industry. From its inception, Cool Ideas has been deeply rooted in the founders’ backgrounds, which have instilled a razor-sharp focus on providing unparalleled support to their users. Embracing agility, the company continuously adapts and incorporates feedback to enhance its network.

In order to mitigate impact on the network when one of the NLD’s fails, Cool Ideas recently deployed equipment running MPLS (Multiprotocol Label Switching) on the NLD’s (National Long Distance Service) between Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban. Plus, they now have dual path to UK, leveraging the old favourite WACS and Equiano, to achieve the lowest latency. In the new year, French telecom Orange will become part of the mix.

Cool Ideas – Overcoming Challenges

Throughout its journey, Cool Ideas has encountered various unforeseen hurdles such as DDoS attacks, Twitch and other issues, and collaboration with companies. Overcoming these challenges has been instrumental in shaping the company’s resilience and commitment to delivering top-notch service.

Focusing on maintaining uncapped packages, Cool Ideas eliminates concerns about data limits and hidden costs, providing customers with uninterrupted connectivity. Duwane Peters, Marketing Manager of Cool Ideas, attributes the company’s continued success to a rather simple formula.

“Simplicity is the cornerstone of our strategy. We invest in a more expansive infrastructure, procuring increased bandwidth, and have intentionally avoided costly data tracking systems. From our inception, all our service packages have remained uncapped. This approach allows us to channel our investments into bolstering our network, thereby ensuring consistently high-speed internet for our users.”

Cool Ideas maintains transparency and simplicity

Cool Ideas’ commitment follows a straightforward approach. Focusing on increasing bandwidth and persistently improving network infrastructure. The addition of international throughput due to accelerators, allows them to stay ahead of the curve. Paramount in a rapidly evolving industry. Other providers have opted for complicated pricing structures and data tracking systems. Cool Ideas chose to maintain transparency and simplicity. This has resulted in a smoother experience for users.

This commitment to unlimited data usage ensures that customers can enjoy uninterrupted connectivity. Without the dread of exceeding data limits and hidden costs, a common concern for many internet users. This includes the 309 schools that are currently provided with free internet access. Provided via the organisation’s ‘Cool Schools’ programme.

Recognition and Accolades

Recognition and accolades have followed the company’s exemplary performance. Cool Ideas received the Best Fibre ISP Award for the third consecutive year by My Broadband. They excelled in customer satisfaction and brand loyalty among South Africa’s ISPs. This was revealed by Analytico’s research.

For more information about Cool Ideas and their products, or to find the answers to FAQ’s, click here or visit their YouTube channel here.