Jacaranda FM’s Good Morning Angels Raise R2 Million For The Smile Foundation To Perform 80 Surgeries This Smile Week

In honour of Mandela Day, Jacaranda FM‘s Good Morning Angels has partnered with the Smile Foundation to support and raise funds for the organization’s Smile Week. From 17 – 21 July, the Smile Foundation, along with surgeons, their assisting surgical teams, medical professionals, and hospital staff, come together to perform surgeries pro bono, assisting children with facial abnormalities such as facial paralysis, burns, cleft lips, and palates. This dedicated week of surgeries supplements the regular operation schedule and similar weeks held throughout the year.

To make a difference, Jacaranda FM called upon its community to contribute and help raise funds for 30 surgeries to be performed during this special week. These life-changing surgeries will have a profound impact on the lives of the children receiving them.

Each surgery incurs consumable and service costs, amounting to an average of R25,000 per patient. Jacaranda FM‘s Good Morning Angels rallied up for donations to cover these expenses, aiming to fund surgeries for over 30 Smile Week patients – and even more if possible.

Thanks to the incredible generosity of South Africans, Jacaranda FM has already raised over R2 million for the Smile Foundation. This impressive amount includes an additional R75,000 donation from the GMA fund and R75,000 from Spar North Rand, who initiated the campaign with a generous R200,000 contribution. As a result, 80 children will now receive the much-needed surgeries during this week – 50 more than Jacaranda FM‘s initial goal.

“This year, the significant connection between Nelson Mandela and the Smile Foundation makes it an obvious cause to support on Mandela Day,” says Martin Bester of Jacaranda FM. “Madiba inspired, encouraged, and started the Smile Foundation’s journey, so honouring him in this way is the most fitting tribute. Those who support Smile Week will not only give a child a reason to smile but also give a child a smile. It’s a beautiful endeavour, and I’m thrilled that we are part of it.”

Source: The Platinum Club