Jamaican Jada Kingdom & DJ/Producer Duo ‘Gold Up’ Realease ‘IDG1F’

Based in Canada & Jamaica, Gold Up is a Dj & production duo, led by founder and CEO Raph (from France) and Zack Ariyah (from Canada). Making its debut in 2018 with the release of their first single “Belong With Me” featuring Jamaica’s now international sensation Shenseea – currently holds over 2.6 million views on YouTube.

For this DJ & production duo, it has also been a place for enlightenment and growth. Gold Up began working with some of Dancehall’s iconic artists, that cemented their fan base and led them to surpass over 7 million streams on Spotify, 2 number 1 songs on the Apple Charts and multiple trending songs all over the globe. Starting with “Bubble It” with Dancehall’s legend Busy Signal, catapulted Gold Up onto the mainstream stages. Followed by another instant viral song “Bird” with Laa Lee. Thousands of fans took over the “Bird” dance on social media leading them to surpass 8 million views on Youtube.

Gold Up



It is safe to say that their creativity and originality of mixing different influences in their productions is making the difference and Gold Up is just starting! Their second album “Introduction“, released on October 28th, 2022 debuted #1 in 6 countries (Canada, Germany, Nigeria, Taiwan, New Zealand, Switzerland).

The album is jam-packed with the most iconic and influential voices of our time. ‘Introduction‘ has a fresh balance between new generation and veteran artists, striking a line-up that creates echoes across the globe. Artists such as Laa Lee, Shatta Wale, Charly Black, Elephant Man, Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, Kelvyn Boy. Gold Up also produced “Mine” on Kalash’s latest album – Tombolo Réedition, also trending in various countries.

Jada Kingdom



About Jada Kingdom

For as much as Jada Kingdom twists together dancehall, R&B, pop, and jazz, the Jamaica-born songwriter, model, and designer also merges moments of introspection, seduction, and empowerment. Born and raised in 7 Mile Bull Bay (Gold Shore Lane) on the east side of Kingston Jamaica, she resided in a two-bedroom home with her mother, brother, and sister sharing a bed with her siblings.

The family used showers outside and cooked outdoors as well. Despite “growing up in a really rough and dark place,” Jada wrote poems at only eight-years-old inspired by the likes of Nina Simone, Diana King, Sade, Minnie Ripperton, and Amy Winehouse. At the age of fourteen, she left school, waitressed, promoted events, and modeled.

She even launched her own swimwear line and organically built an Instagram following of millions. In 2017, she dropped her debut single “Love Situations.” After amassing 20 million-plus streams and views independently and earning acclaim from The FADER, Rolling Stone, Vibe, and more, eventually, she linked up with GRAMMY® Award nominated singer, songwriter, and producer Verse Simmonds and joined forces for his single “Bedroom Bully.”

The musical combo was so magical Verse brought in his partner, two time GRAMMY winner, and Beyonce collaborator Akil Fresh King. Now together as a company by the name of Money Well Spent the duo are now executive producers on Jada’s forthcoming album. Landing a deal with Republic Records she is ready for her next chapter led by “Jungle.”

Stream IDG1F HERE

Follow Gold Up Online

Facebook

TikTok

Instagram

Follow Jada Kingdom Online

Facebook

TikTok

Instagram

YouTube