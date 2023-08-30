37
29
25
15
31
3
48
13
4
18
45
7
8
24
1
22
21
23
30
14
2
40
46
38
33
26
34
43
50
16
44
49
32
39
5
9
35
10
47
11
20

Jean-Philippe Mateta faces uncertain future despite Crystal Palace hat-trick

139 1 minute read


The Frenchman netted three goals in 22 second-half minutes as Palace came from 2-0 down to reach the third round at Home Park.


Source link

139 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Arsenal vs Monaco LIVE! Emirates Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal vs Monaco LIVE! Emirates Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

West Ham remove Declan Rice shirt from club store ahead of £105m Arsenal move

West Ham remove Declan Rice shirt from club store ahead of £105m Arsenal move

Spain vs England LIVE! Women’s World Cup final match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Spain vs England LIVE! Women’s World Cup final match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Real Madrid vs Man United: Friendly prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results tonight

Real Madrid vs Man United: Friendly prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results tonight

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo