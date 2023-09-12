Jofra Archer on track to be fit for World Cup after elbow injury

The sight of Jofra Archer bowling in the nets at The Oval just 15 days before England fly out to India for the Cricket World Cup was a positive sign.

Despite bowling what appeared to be close to full tilt after months of rehabilitation from his latest elbow injury, Archer will not be part of England’s squad for the tournament.

Yet it is understood that the man who bowled the decisive Super Over in the 2019 World Cup final against New Zealand at Lord’s is still on track to be in India as a travelling reserve.

Providing he makes a full recovery, the 28-year-old fast bowler is a handy back-up if, as seems inevitable during a seven week slog around India, one of the other bowlers in the squad breaks down.

The stars need to align for Archer to play a part in the World Cup, with his fitness not expected to be at the required level until at least midway through the tournament.

There was a hint of irony then that the player put up for media duties on the eve of Wednesday’s third one-day international against New Zealand was David Willey, who was axed from the squad four years ago after Barbados-born Archer had his qualification period for England fast-tracked. “He looks in a good place,” Willey said of Archer. “I don’t know where he’s at fitness-wise but he’s bowling good wheels out there. Everyone knows what he’s capable of and how he can impact games, so to have him close or not far away from being fit is obviously fantastic news.”

Willey admitted his snub four years ago was so painful he was reduced to tears when England won the final.

“There were mixed emotions,” said the left-arm seamer. “I was delighted for the lads but it hurt.

“The game is regularly played on TV. It’s just a reminder you grow up pretending in your garden you’re playing in a World Cup final at Lord’s and those guys were doing it and I missed out.

“I shed a tear when England won because I wanted to be there. Anything that happens to me in cricket now is never going to be as bad as that.”

Mention it quietly but World Cup selection heartache could again be on the cards for someone if Harry Brook manages to muscle his way into the squad.

The Yorkshire batter was controversially left out of the provisional 15 for India and Willey is one of the names being mentioned – on the outside at least – when it comes to who might make way for Brook.

“It’s professional sport, things change,” Willey said. “Hopefully not. Goodness me, that would be a tough one to take.”

Willey has complained the way his removal from the squad was handled four years made the decision harder to take.

“I think the important thing is, whoever does miss out, is the quality of the communication around that,” he says. “I don’t think the communication I got was particularly good. It probably would have been nice to receive a phone call from a couple of guys who were involved with the decision making.”

Willey hopes his reliability, durability and good fitness record count in his favour this time. Indeed, among England’s World Cup thoroughbreds, the 33-year-old has likened himself to a donkey.

“Me probably staying fit, touch wood, is an asset to the group with guys who sometimes struggle with niggles and things,” he says. “Call me a donkey if you want, but to take a donkey out to what could be a tough trip, you just might need a donkey.”