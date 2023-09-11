Joshua Malinga declared national hero

STAFF WRITER

Joshua Malinga, the late presidential advisor and defender of disability rights, has been declared a national hero.

Malinga (79), a former executive mayor of Bulawayo and a member of the Zanu PF politburo, passed away at his Richmond residence in Bulawayo after a four-year battle with prostate cancer.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa confirmed Malinga’s national hero status in a statement on Monday night.

“I learnt with a deep sense of grief and sadness of the passing on last Friday of Cde Joshua Teke Malinga, following a brave fight against a malignant form of prostate cancer,” Mnangagwa said.

“In recognition of his distinguished role in the struggle for our independence, in the development of our nation since its inception, and in championing the cause of special interest groups in public policy and national development, the ruling Zanu PF party has unanimously decided to accord Cde Malinga national hero status.”

Related