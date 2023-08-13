Anthony Joshua knocks out Robert Helenius in brutal fashion to send Deontay Wilder warning

The former two-time world heavyweight champion detonated an enormous overhand right in the seventh round to knock his late replacement opponent out cold at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night.

It was another measured and patient performance from Joshua, to the frustration of many in the crowd who jeered and whistled at one stage as they expected an emphatic early knockout such as the one Wilder supplied against Helenius in the first round only last year, but, unlike against Jermaine Franklin in April, it came with an explosive finish akin to the old Joshua as one huge punch ended the fight in an instant.

Helenius – who only fought last weekend in his native Finland – gave a solid account of himself otherwise considering he took the fight on just seven days’ notice after the cancellation of Joshua’s second professional grudge match with long-time rival Dillian Whyte, with Whyte having returned “adverse analytical findings” in a random pre-fight anti-doping test.

On Saturday’s undercard, Derek Chisora laboured to a 34th career victory over American Gerald Washington in a battle of two veteran heavyweights.

Filip Hrgovic retained his status as the No1 challenger to unified champion Oleksandry Usyk’s IBF belt, delivering another underwhelming display before producing a devastating last-round stoppage of previously undefeated Australian Demsey McKean.

‘Romford Bull’ Johnny Fisher kicked off the heavyweight action by inflicting a brutal seventh-round knockout on Harry Armstrong to claim the vacant Southern Area gold.

Campbell Hatton aced what was billed as the toughest test of his young career to date by outpointing Tom Ansell, while there were early wins for Brandon Scott, George Liddard and Maiseyrose Courtney.

