23
21
40
16
35
50
13
44
22
48
4
5
45
25
20
32
46
2
1
43
47
38
26
8
11
24
9
14
10
49
7
31
34
33
18
30
3
37
39
15
29

Jurgen Klopp reveals Thiago Alcantara could miss rest of season in fresh Liverpool injury blow

132 Less than a minute


Thiago has made just one appearance off the bench this season


Source link

132 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

VAR audio is released for Luton Town's controversial equaliser at Burnley

VAR audio is released for Luton Town's controversial equaliser at Burnley

Warriors coach bullish ahead of AFCON qualifiers

Edwards confident Doughty will cope if switched to the right with Kabore ineligible for City clash

Edwards confident Doughty will cope if switched to the right with Kabore ineligible for City clash

Nick Kyrgios responds to Stefanos Tsitsipas statement insisting Wimbledon comments ‘misinterpreted’

Nick Kyrgios responds to Stefanos Tsitsipas statement insisting Wimbledon comments ‘misinterpreted’

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo