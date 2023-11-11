10
7
48
14
1
26
3
47
32
5
38
23
45
8
44
43
21
40
29
15
16
35
31
18
4
20
33
39
46
49
25
50
24
13
11
34
30
9
37
22
2

Khayah Cement resumes normal cement production

142 1 minute read

BUSINESS REPORTER

 

 

Listed cement producer, Khayah Cement has resumed normal cement production following the restoration of its mill at its Mabvuku plant.

 

Khayah Cement gave assurances to customers and stakeholders in a statement that it will fulfill the present demand for its products.

 

“The recommended retail selling price for PC15 and Supaset remains unchanged at US$10.50 and US$11.50, respectively,” Khayah Cement said.

 

The restoration coincides with worries over some retailers’ sharp increases in cement prices, which have led to what many are referring to as “price madness” in the sector.

 

This has also caused shortages in the market.

 

The cement  producer has warned  cement dealers to act responsibly and adhere to the recommended retail prices, ensuring  fair and reasonable pricing for end-users.

 

“We have not increased our prices and remain dedicated to providing a steady supply of quality cement to our customers at reasonable rates,” the statement read.

 

“It is crucial that our retailers recognize the importance of responsible pricing to maintain a healthy and sustainable market,” Khayah Cement said.

 

This week, the government announced a raft of measures meant to stabilise cement prices including extending import licenses while also allowing those with free funds to import the product duty free.

 

 


Source link

142 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Scoop Makhathini Shares Why He Thinks Critics Hate On Priddy Ugly

‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ goes in on Blackness and heroism

Ex Global Drops Visuals For Grayston Drive Freestyle

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ stomps international box office with biggest opening weekend since the pandemic began

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo