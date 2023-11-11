Khayah Cement resumes normal cement production

BUSINESS REPORTER

Listed cement producer, Khayah Cement has resumed normal cement production following the restoration of its mill at its Mabvuku plant.

Khayah Cement gave assurances to customers and stakeholders in a statement that it will fulfill the present demand for its products.

“The recommended retail selling price for PC15 and Supaset remains unchanged at US$10.50 and US$11.50, respectively,” Khayah Cement said.

The restoration coincides with worries over some retailers’ sharp increases in cement prices, which have led to what many are referring to as “price madness” in the sector.

This has also caused shortages in the market.

The cement producer has warned cement dealers to act responsibly and adhere to the recommended retail prices, ensuring fair and reasonable pricing for end-users.

“We have not increased our prices and remain dedicated to providing a steady supply of quality cement to our customers at reasonable rates,” the statement read.

“It is crucial that our retailers recognize the importance of responsible pricing to maintain a healthy and sustainable market,” Khayah Cement said.

This week, the government announced a raft of measures meant to stabilise cement prices including extending import licenses while also allowing those with free funds to import the product duty free.

