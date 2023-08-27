Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick’s Relationship Timeline

A few months after they were introduced to each other, Kardashian introduced him as her boyfriend in KUWTK‘s first episode. She revealed they were friends for a year before they started dating.

Despite their growing romance, her mom, Kris Jenner, expressed her concerns over the beau’s maturity and fidelity as she found out he cheated on her at the beginning of their relationship. It led her to warn Kardashian about him looking like he was not ready to settle down.

Amid doubts, Disick assured the family that he loved Kardashian to death and that he would not do anything to disrespect her.