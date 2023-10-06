Lavaud Collaborates for single ‘Roll On Me.’ – Burgeoning British-Mauritian singer-songwriter Lavaud embraces her authentic self with unwavering confidence. This assertion is vividly demonstrated through her latest single, “Roll On Me.” A collaborative masterpiece that showcases a constellation of extraordinary talents.

The track features the illustrious presence of Tiwa Savage, Kanis. As well as the seasoned artistry of Reekado Banks and Patoranking, individuals who have consistently shaped the contemporary landscape of African music.

Out today via Saint & Citizen Music, this musical offering skillfully amalgamates the realms of Afro-R&B and Latin influences. The result is a musical creation possessing the singular ability to span continents.

As “Roll On Me” begins, an entrancing bass-guitar melody takes the stage, drawing listeners into its hypnotic embrace. The Caribbean-inspired production artfully converges with a pulsating afrobeat melody. Elevating the song to new heights and transforming it into an irresistible party anthem.

Rooted in a simmering, effortlessly smooth groove, this transformation is a testament to exceptional production prowess of Kel-P and Trakmatik.

Synergistic brilliance creates the perfect canvas for Lavaud and her fellow artists. Displaying their musical prowess. Each artist carrying a rich history within the dynamic realm of music in Africa and on the global stage.

Lavaud expresses her excitement for this musical endeavour.

“I’ve been in the studio working with Kel-P, Trakmatik, Cool & Dre lately. We’re pushing the sound, creating something special. I love that I’m experimenting with my Mauritian heritage and bringing out my British roots in a vibey and fresh way. I can’t wait to share.”

About Lavaud

Lavaud is no stranger to the taste of success. Her journey has transcended the bounds of versatility. Showcasing a remarkable ability to adapt and evolve. Refining her unique musical identity.

Her talent has earned recognition from prestigious global publications. Namely, Essence, GRMDaily, OkayAfrica, Wonderland Magazine, and Pan African Music. Lavaud’s music also received widespread support on the radio. Including, Radio 1xtra, Rinse FM, The Beat London, West Side, Tribe Urban Radio, Croydon FM, Colourful, and more.

She was also acknowledged by the MOBO Awards’ ‘Next Up’ for her single “Pictures.” These accolades highlight her immense talent and significant presence and influence in the music industry.

Hailing from Hackney in East London with roots in Mauritius, Lavaud began her musical journey guided by her father. He exposed her to various genres like Zouk and R&B.

In 2020, she showcased her musical talent with a unique Afro-fusion take on Reekado Banks’ “Rora.” Later, releasing “In This Room.” The song captured emotions of global lockdown with her distinctive Neo-R&B style.

The following year, her collaboration with Reekado Banks, “Oh My” further highlighted her versatility. Lavaud solidified her status as an emerging star in contemporary music with her debut EP, “King Vaud.”

