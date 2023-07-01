Alex FM Announces 67 Minutes for Mandela Day Winter Drive at Joseph Gerhard Home for Elders

Alex FM sponsored by Blue Ribbon, KeReady, Unblemished Beauty Makeup and Nail Academy, and The Share Button, is thrilled to announce the launch of its annual 67 Minutes for Mandela Day Winter Drive. The event will take place on the 17th of July 2023 at the Joseph Gerard Home for Elders, located in Alexandra, South Africa.

As part of our commitment to honoring the legacy of Nelson Mandela and making a positive impact in our community, Alex FM will dedicate 67 minutes of service and support to the elderly residents at the Joseph Gerard Home for Elders. The winter drive aims to provide essential items, care, and warmth to our cherished senior citizens during the colder months.

The highlight of the event will be a live broadcast of The Real Deal Yangempela, a popular show on Alex FM that airs from 09:00 to 12:00. This special edition of the show will take place directly from the Joseph Gerhard Home for Elders, bringing attention to the importance of caring for our senior citizens and promoting community involvement. We are grateful for the generous support of our sponsors. Blue Ribbon, a renowned brand in the food industry, has come forward as a sponsor, providing hampers and other essentials for the senior citizens.

Unblemished Beauty Makeup and Nail Academy, a leading beauty institute, will contribute beauty and grooming treatments, ensuring the elderly residents feel pampered and cared for. Additionally, The Share Button, a prominent social media initiative, has partnered with and sponsored Alex FM‘s initiative, providing resources and promotion for the event. We are also delighted to welcome KeReady, a mobile health clinic unit, as a sponsor and partner, who will provide onsite medical check-ups and healthcare services for the senior citizens.

During the live broadcast, there will be captivating entertainment specifically organized for the senior citizens, including music performances, storytelling sessions, and interactive activities. We aim to create an atmosphere of joy, warmth, and togetherness, fostering a sense of community spirit and appreciation for our elders.

Alex FM invites members of the media, community leaders, and the public to join us in this heartwarming event. Together, we can make a difference and bring smiles to the faces of our senior citizens who have dedicated their lives to building our community.

Event Details:

Date: 17th July 2023

Time: 09h00 – 12h00

Location: Joseph Gerhard Home for Older Persons, Second Avenue 69 Sam Buti St., Alexandra, South Africa

For further information, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact:

Karabo Masemola

Presenter & Host

Alex FM

011 440 5419 / 068 283 3437 / 081 778 6092

[email protected] / [email protected] / [email protected]