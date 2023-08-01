Leon Thomas Releases Soulful Remix ‘Breaking Point’ ft. Victoria Monét

GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter & producer Leon Thomas releases the remix of his hit song, ‘Breaking Point ft. Victoria Monét‘ via EZMNY Records / Motown Records. Giving a refresh to the fan and media favorite song, ‘Breaking Point’, Leon recruited long-time friend, Victoria Monét onto the remix to give a fresh meaning and perspective to the track. ‘Breaking Point ft. Victoria Monét’ serves as the fifth official release from Leon’s highly anticipated debut album, Electric Dusk, set to come out next month. Electric Dusk will feature tracks ‘Love Jones’ ft Ty Dolla $ign, ‘X-Rated’ ft. Benny The Butcher, and ‘Crash & Burn’.

For the last ten years, Leon had been writing and producing for artists such as Ella Mai, SZA, Post Malone, and more in addition to being an accomplished actor. As he heads into the next chapter of his life, Leon fully develops his artistry as he establishes himself as a solo artist.

‘Breaking Point ft. Victoria Monét’ reintroduces the soul-touching song to fans and serves as a reminder that Leon Thomas truly is a master of his craft who will lead the next generation of multi-faceted artists.

Leon is set to open for Ty Dolla $ign on his “more motion less emotion tour” starting on September 15th in San Diego and ending on October 27th in San Francisco. In addition, he is set to perform at Lights On Festival curated by H.E.R. in Mountain View, CA on September 17th.

Download/Stream ‘Breaking Point‘ HERE

