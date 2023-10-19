LGBTQIA+ Feather Awards XV Nominees Announced – The glitz, the glamour, and glittering night of celebration is back! The Feather Awards XV is thrilled to announce the fabulous and fierce nominees for 2023.

As we gear up for a spectacular night of recognition and revelry, get ready to unleash your inner unicorn and let your true colors shine. It’s time to celebrate the unique tapestry of the LGBTQIA+ community and honor those who have made a significant impact in the realms of entertainment, advocacy, and more!

As always the Feather Awards XV promises to be a night like no other, where we come together to honor our community’s outstanding achievements and contributions.

In this spirit of celebration and unity, we are excited to announce our nominees this year. The list includes dazzling stars, inspiring activists, and community leaders who have not only risen but also shone brightly.

The Feather Awards XV is an event that symbolizes unity, diversity, and empowerment. We are proud to celebrate all the nominees who have touched our hearts, minds, and lives in so many unique and extraordinary ways.

Taking place on Thursday, 9th November 2023 at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg, media, partners and other key stakeholders will gather to recognize and applaud these fantastic individuals for their incredible contributions to the LGBTIQ+ community.

For a third consecutive season, the beloved Modiselle sisters, Refilwe, Bontle and Candice will return as the 2023 hosts.

And the 2023 Nominees for the Feather Awards XV are:

Best Styled Individual

Musa Keys

PonaHalo

Yaya Mavundla

Hunk of the Year

Thembinkosi Mthembu

Mondli Makhoba

Toss

Diva Extraordinaire of the Year

Mrs Mops

Sorisha Naidoo

Swanky Jerry

Sports Personality of the Year

Andile Dlamini

Akani Simbine

SA Netball

Role model of the Year

The Fruit Basket

Tony Kruger

Patsy P. Alley

Cutest Couple

Mandisa Mfeka & Kenay

Buhlebendalo & Botshelo

Xihla & Busi

Hot Chick of the Year

Uncle Waffles

Homba Mazaleni

Mordecai

Media Award of the Year.

The Lunch League

Sowetan / S Mag

Kasi 2 Kasi Queer Cinema

Fag hag of the Year

Nhlanhla Mafu

Tamara Dey

Musa Mthombeni

Designer of the Year (new category)

Gert-Johan Coetzee

Otiz Seflo

Lulama Wolf

Musician

Tyler ICU

Bongezizwe Mabandla

Lloyiso

Socialite (Seen at every opening of an envelope or an erection of a stop sign)

Lethabo Lejoy Mathatho

Tshiamo

Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa

Drama Queen

Joku

Lebo M

Ayanda Ncwane

Social Media Personality of the Year

Sethu Nkosi

Barbie Jackson

Sabelo The Creator

Best LGBTIQ+ Initiative: Private Sector

Best LGBTIQ+ Initiative: Public Sector

Best LGBTIQ+ Youth Movement

Sacred Heart School

Phuti Lekoloane Foundation

WAQE

Best Rainbow Parenting

Zodwa Rannyadi

Nandipha Jovuka

Abraham Sebidi

This year, the Simon Nkoli Award will be awarded to the multi talented, award winning South African sweetheart Thandiswa Mazwai.

The 15th annual Feathers Awards, is produced in partnership with the Thami Dish Foundation.

Thami Kotlolo, co-founder of the Feather Awards Says…

“This year we are here to celebrate the diversity, creativity, and resilience of all communities, during these challenging times” commented Thami Kotlolo, co-founder of the Feather Awards.

“Finding support for our initiatives continues to be a struggle, but we are forever inspired by the boldness and braveness of the Queer community in continuing to push boundaries, claim spaces and create greater freedom for all.

Thanks to them, we can continue our work in the community at large. To educate and sensitize, culminating into this fabulous annual gathering of all things queer and beyond. Congratulations to all our wonderful nominees for the Feather Awards XV! We celebrate you! “

Stay Tuned…

Stay tuned for more updates, surprises, and, of course, the grand reveal of the winners at the Feather Awards XV. Let’s paint the town with all the colors of the rainbow!

