Lionesses ready to play ‘the game of their lives’ to achieve World Cup dream, says captain Millie Bright

The Lionesses face Spain in Sunday’s final as they bid to become the first senior England team to win a World Cup since Bobby Moore’s team beat West Germany in 1966.

After a slow start to the tournament, England have found form in the knockout stage and defeated co-hosts Australia 3-1 in the semi-final.

And now captain Bright and head coach Wiegman have said they must find another level to defeat Spain.

“It’s incredible what happened,” said Wiegman. “We have felt the support, we have felt the support here, but also from the other side of the world in the UK.

“That’s something that you dream of, and we just hope that we play our best game ever tomorrow, and everyone who is watching in the stadium, in the UK, who supports us, enjoys it.”

Bright added: “We have got a game plan that we have to go out and execute. I think everyone knows how big this is.

“I think it has been players’ dreams for years. We know how passionate our nation is back home and how much they want us to win.

“But for us, there is a process. We have a game plan to execute. Like Sarina said, we need to play the game of our lives.”

Bright has been captain after being handed the armband in the absence of regular skipper Leah Williamson, who injured her knee in April.

The Chelsea centre-back said it will be a dream come true to lead England out at Stadium Australia on Sunday.

Asked what she would have said to her childhood self if she could see where she is now, Bright said: “She would have probably said you were being silly, and it was never going to happen, but I guess dreams come true.

“I just think it is a really proud moment and as a squad, we are just really proud of our journey and the tournament and how far we have come. We are finally getting a shot at the trophy, like we always wanted.

“I think as a group we would like to say thank you, not only to the fans back home, but to the fans out here as well.

“I think we have felt really welcomed and really special over here. I think every game has been incredible, I think everyone has seen that first hand.

“Back home, we have seen the videos, we really appreciate everyone setting their alarm clocks and making the effort to support us.

“Even though we are a million miles apart, it is amazing what football can do in really bringing everyone together, but especially our nation. We are really proud. Stick with us one more game.”

England have a fully fit squad for Sunday’s final. The one debate with Wiegman’s team is whether she brings Lauren James back into the starting XI.

The Chelsea forward was sent off in England’s last-16 win over Nigeria for stamping on forward Michelle Alozie.

James received a two-game ban, but she is now back available and vying with Ella Toone to start as England’s No10.

Toone is expected to keep her place, however Wiegman has said that James is ready to play if called upon.

“I said after that game, it was just a moment and of course she regretted that moment straight away and she apologised, she’s punished for that and we know it should not be part of football,” said Wiegman.

“She walked over her butt and she really regretted it. She started training again and we supported her.

“Sometimes when you’re not that experienced at this level, some fatigue gets in the game and you have a split second where you lose your emotions and that happens.

“It’s a mistake, a hard learning lesson but she’s ready to play again.”