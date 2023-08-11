Man City XI vs Burnley: Gvardiol debut, predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest today

The Croatian international defender joined the club from RB Leipzig in a £77.6million deal last week but was not involved during Sunday’s Community Shield penalty shootout loss to Arsenal at Wembley.

But the Treble winners should hand the 21-year-old his first City appearance against Vincent Kompany’s newly-promoted side at Turf Moor this evening, while star playmaker Kevin De Bruyne may also be involved.

Despite the Belgian international missing most of pre-season with a hamstring injury picked up in the Champions League final win over Inter Milan in Istanbul, De Bruyne did feature off the bench against Arsenal.

Given the manner in which they ended last season, it’s difficult to envisage City boss Pep Guardiola making too many unenforced changes, with Nathan Ake also ready to go after injury and Mateo Kovacic in line for a competitive debut after his move from Chelsea.

Manchester City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Akanji; Rodri, Kovacic; Bernardo, Grealish, Alvarez; Haaland

Injured: None

Doubts: None

Time and date: 8pm BST on Friday August 11, 2023

Venue: Turf Moor

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports