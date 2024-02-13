44
34
18
32
43
16
3
8
2
33
21
24
48
7
49
11
50
23
45
4
46
25
47
14
37
38
9
30
15
39
31
13
1
26
22
20
40
29
35
5
10

Man City XI vs Copenhagen: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Champions League today

139 Less than a minute


Pep Guardiola has a fully fit squad to choose from


Source link

139 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Harry Kane has explained why he won’t leave Tottenham for Real Madrid

Harry Kane has explained why he won’t leave Tottenham for Real Madrid

Christopher Nkunku injury: Chelsea striker pictured in training but potential debut vs Brighton unlikely

Christopher Nkunku injury: Chelsea striker pictured in training but potential debut vs Brighton unlikely

KSI vs Tommy Fury weigh-in live stream: How to watch final boxing face-off for FREE today

KSI vs Tommy Fury weigh-in live stream: How to watch final boxing face-off for FREE today

England vs Samoa LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score, updates as shot clock denies Farrell

England vs Samoa LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score, updates as shot clock denies Farrell

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo