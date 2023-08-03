10
25
2
39
45
38
26
16
44
43
24
37
22
8
7
9
18
47
11
3
50
1
31
30
4
40
15
46
29
23
14
20
49
5
32
48
13
35
34
33
21

Manchester United confirm Amad Diallo will miss start of the season through injury

137 1 minute read


The Red Devils get their Premier League campaign underway against Wolves on August 14 and will do so without the Ivorian attacker, who has been nursing a knee issue in recent weeks.

It has been confirmed by the club that Amad, 21, will not be fit for the “first part” of the campaign.


Source link

137 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Transfer news LIVE! New Arsenal signing imminent; Chelsea seal Kudus deal; Hojlund agrees Man Utd contract

Transfer news LIVE! New Arsenal signing imminent; Chelsea seal Kudus deal; Hojlund agrees Man Utd contract

Spain U21 vs Ukraine live stream: How can I watch Euro 2023 semi-final for FREE on TV in UK today?

Spain U21 vs Ukraine live stream: How can I watch Euro 2023 semi-final for FREE on TV in UK today?

Benn Steps-Up Again; Is He The Next, Big PPV Star?

Formula 1 2021 Weekly Roundup: Top 5 Topics

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo