Manchester United confirm Amad Diallo will miss start of the season through injury

The Red Devils get their Premier League campaign underway against Wolves on August 14 and will do so without the Ivorian attacker, who has been nursing a knee issue in recent weeks.

It has been confirmed by the club that Amad, 21, will not be fit for the “first part” of the campaign.

A recovery date has not yet been set out by United following the injury, which was picked up in the pre-season victory over Arsenal on July 23.

Amad will therefore also miss this weekend’s double-header against Lens and Athletic Club, along with Kobbie Mainoo who has been ruled out for the coming weeks with an ankle injury.

United have suffered from a number of injuries during pre-season.

Anthony Martial and Tyrell Malacia have been unable to play, the former due to a hamstring problem suffered in the FA Cup final at the end of last season.

Erik ten Hag said of Martial earlier this summer: “When you have player in a squad you expect that he is available and then the players have to take the responsibility to be available.

“But when he’s not I have to deal with the situation and we show that we also then can be successful without that striker. But yeah, of course, it’s more easy when you have that striker in your team because I think every club who wins big trophies has scoring abilities in that team.”