Manchester United vs Dortmund LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest score and goal updates today

It’s a final pre-season friendly in the United States for Erik ten Hag’s side tonight as they take on the German giants in Las Vegas. A busy summer Stateside has seen United beat Arsenal and lose to Real Madrid, while a youthful team were beaten by Wrexham, before they take to the field against Dortmund.
United have been able to integrate new signings Mason Mount and Andre Onana across the pond, and will soon be welcoming new £72million signing Rasmus Holjund to the fold after last night agreeing a remarkable fee for the unproven striker. Ten Hag has an almost fully fit squad, though will be without exciting young talent Kobbie Mainoo, who has flown home for treatment after being injured against Madrid.
Jadon Sancho prepares to face his former club and is expected to lead a strong line-up tonight. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, covering all the action from the pre-season friendly in the Allegiant Stadium.
Live updates
Half-time!
47min: That’s half-time! United are stunned, what a remarkable turnaround.
GOAL!
45min: Incredible! Malen scores his second goal in as many minutes after more abysmal defending from United!
Lindelof tries to clear, it’s easily cut out, and then Williams plays everyone onside.
GOAL!
43min: Dortmund have done very little this half but they are level!
It’s poor defending from Williams, who dived into a tackle, missed and let Dortmund have the space to break.
Malen in the right space at the right time to volley home six yards out.
41min: Van de Beek with another overhit pass to see a United move break down. Very frustrating.
38min: Antony comes on for Forson, who looks gutted at the decision and gets a very pointed talking to from Ten Hag on the touchline.
37min: Eriksen fancies his chances with the free kick… and it’s a superb effort and and even better save low to his left.
36min: Pellistri does brilliantly but cutting inside and winning a free kick on the edge of the area. Hummels is booked for the tackle, which seems a little harsh.
35min: Adeyemi has a third shot on target of the half, and again Heaton saves (albeit at the second attempt).
32min: Sancho breaks down the right after a neat pass from Van de Beek, looks up and tries to find Pellistri on the far side – but the cross is nowhere near. That was Sancho of United, not Sancho of Dortmund.
30min: Antony has been told to warm up.
