Liverpool are still firmly on course for a remarkable quadruple, with the Carabao Cup still in the bag, a favourable run in the Europa League and sitting joint top of the Premier League as Jurgen Klopp masterminds a dream send-off as manager. United, meanwhile, have won just two of the last 18 meetings between the two teams, and have lost 7-0, 5-0 and 4-0 in recent seasons.