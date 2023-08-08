Marley Bleu Releases ‘Unintentional’ Featuring Pink Sweat$

From the first note, Marley Bleu asserts herself as an individual through and through. The Los Angeles-based singer and songwriter strikes a sweet spot between sultry R&B, swaggering soul, and showstopping pop.

Her uncanny ability to seamlessly adapt to any vibe only widens her appeal following tens of millions of views on social media and co-signs from the likes of Drake, Timbaland, and more. Now, she officially introduces herself and her slick signature sound on a series of 2023 singles for Republic Records and more to come.

“My style is more pop than R&B, but more soul than pop,” she smiles. “It’s lighthearted and carefree, but it’s also deliberate. It’s just Marley!”

She didn’t need to look far to find music as a kid. Her dad Al Berry shined as a sought-after session and touring bassist, holding down grooves for the likes of Avril Lavigne, Kelly Clarkson, Lisa Marie Presley, Nile Rodgers, and Stevie Ray Vaughan either on the road or in the studio.

If you trace her lineage back even further, her great-great uncle Chuck Berry became “The Father of Rock and Roll.” She goes on, “I never met him, but I always loved hearing stories! It’s unbelievable what he did.” Not to mention, her grandmother excelled as an opera singer, and she witnessed her uncle’s performances on Broadway. Nevertheless, Marley would embrace music on her own terms.

“Initially, I never wanted to sing in front of anyone,” she admits. “I loved singing in my room though!” So, she belted along to videos of Ariana Grande, Frank Ocean, Tori Kelly, and her ”favorite” Yebba. Eventually, she let her voice ring out in church before joining local acapella groups and school choir.

At the onset of the Global Pandemic, she turned to TikTok where she slowly but surely built an audience of 586K followers attracted to her dynamic covers of Doja Cat, Beyoncé, and Lauryn Hill.

Drumming up buzz, Drake followed her, while Yebba even shouted her out. Meanwhile, she caught the attention of Republic Records and inked a deal with the label, locking into the studio with the likes of Pharrell Williams, Sean Hamilton, Kuk Harrell, Maneesh, Pop Wansel, Sounwavve, and more.

Marley arrives with a bang on her debut single “Unintentional” feat. Pink Sweat$. Over production from Supa Dups [Drake, Rihanna, Bruno Mars], her dynamic vocals take center stage. Acoustic guitar accents an airy beat as she observes “What we got is unintentional, but your love is so intentional.” Pink Sweat$ adds another dimension to the track altogether as his instantly recognizable delivery takes hold.

“It’s about unintentionally getting in a relationship, but once you’re in it, that relationship becomes super intentional,” she exclaims. “It’s basically the story of my husband and I. We’ve known each other since we were three-years-old, but I never thought I’d view him in a romantic way. Later on in life, I got to know him, and he was really cool. We went on some dates. He asked me to be his girlfriend. Three years later, we are married. So, something super organic and unintentional became something CRAZY intentional.”

At the same time, there’s a deeper message in everything Marley does. As a biracial woman, she also staunchly advocates for people of color as well as human and animal rights.

“Being biracial helped me realize that labels don’t matter,” she says. “You can do whatever you want and be whoever you want. That’s something I struggled with growing up because I am black and white. It’s my goal to prove that there is no right way to be anything.”

In the end, Marley shares a light of her own through music.

“I never want to take things too seriously,” she leaves off. “I’m just trying to spread a lot of joy and laughter. I can’t wait to perform live and just be a light in the music world.”

Source: Universal music group