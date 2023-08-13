21
7
38
18
44
30
50
3
25
29
20
4
8
13
39
9
43
37
24
49
2
10
26
40
5
31
1
16
47
33
45
46
34
32
11
48
14
15
35
22
23

Mauricio Pochettino eases Reece James injury fears as Chelsea boss confirms expected Kepa Arrizabalaga exit

142 1 minute read


The 23-year-old was exceptional in his first match as club captain, but looked in pain when he came off in the 76th minute.


Source link

142 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Alcaraz vs Djokovic LIVE! Wimbledon 2023 final latest build-up, score and updates from Centre Court

Alcaraz vs Djokovic LIVE! Wimbledon 2023 final latest build-up, score and updates from Centre Court

Luton’s fairytale rise is complete but their Premier League promotion is no miracle

Luton’s fairytale rise is complete but their Premier League promotion is no miracle

US Open 2023: Full UK tee times and first-round groups with Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm in action

US Open 2023: Full UK tee times and first-round groups with Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm in action

Ex-Hatter Cohen surprised that Luton haven't tried to re-sign Forest keeper Horvath

Ex-Hatter Cohen surprised that Luton haven't tried to re-sign Forest keeper Horvath

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo