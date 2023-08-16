Fulham receive new Aleksandar Mitrovic bid with striker confident over Neymar link-up in Saudi Arabia

Al-Hilal have made an improved bid of £46million for Mitrovic and there are hopes that Fulham will accept the offer.

Mitrovic is in line to more than triple his £120,000-a-week wages in the Middle East.

Fulham have been reluctant to lose the Serbian striker but the latest offer from Al-Hilal is close to their asking price.

Al-Hilal are ready to pay the entire transfer fee up front, which would give Fulham funds to sign a replacement before the end of the summer window.

The Cottagers signed Raul Jimenez in a £5m deal from Wolves last month but they will seek to bring in another forward if Mitrovic leaves.

Move on? Aleksandar Mitrovic wants to leave Fulham for Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal / Getty Images

Mitrovic could partner Neymar at Al-Hilal after they on Tuesday officially completed a £77m move for the Brazilian star, who will earn a reported £2.5m a week in Saudi Arabia.