NBA Africa launches First Docuseries ‘Born and Bred’ – NBA Africa has announced that its first original documentary series “Born & Bred” has premiere on the NBA App.

The five-part series tells the stories of five current and former NBA Academy Africa prospects from Angola, Egypt, Nigeria, Senegal, and South Sudan through exclusive footage and interviews with the prospects, family members, friends, and coaches.

The NBA Academy Africa Prospects

“Born & Bred,” which features Nigeria’s Rueben Chinyelu, Egypt’s Seifeldin Hendawy, South Sudan’s Khaman Maluach, Senegal’s Khadim Rassoul Mboup, and Angola’s Aginaldo Neto, spotlights each prospect’s basketball journey, including the communities where they were raised and the moments that have shaped them as players and young men.

Four of the prospects – Chinyelu, Hendawy, Mboup and Maluach – also competed in the 2023 Basketball Africa League (BAL) season as part of the BAL Elevate program, which provides an opportunity for the next generation of African prospects to participate in a professional league, showcase their talent on a global stage, and help their respective teams compete for the BAL Championship.

The First two Episodes Out Now

The first two episodes are available now. “Basketball Chose Me” featuring Chinyelu will be available free on the NBA App. “Dunk at First Sight” featuring Neto, and the remainder of the series is available exclusively via NBA League Pass. NBA League Pass is the league’s premium live game subscription service. The final three episodes will be available weekly beginning Monday, November 27.

“We’re thrilled to launch “Born & Bred.” A first-of-its-kind initiative for NBA Africa. It showcases the inspirational stories of prospects from across the continent. Those who have come to NBA Academy Africa to take the next step in their basketball development journeys and lives. Each of these players has a unique story. They all share one common purpose – to get better every day as athletes, students and leaders. We look forward to showcasing their amazing stories to a global audience through the NBA App and NBA League Pass.” ~ NBA Africa Head of Basketball Operations Franck Traore.

“I never would’ve thought that the game would take me this far. I know I’ve got plenty more work to do and many more goals to accomplish. I’m grateful to my family, friends, coaches and teammates for taking part in this project, and I hope it provides motivation to other young players. To search for their passion and follow their dreams.” ~ Chinyelu

About The ‘Born & Bred’ Episodes

Episode 1 (Nov. 21) Basketball Chose Me

“Basketball Chose Me” features Reuben Chinyelu, a 19-year-old power forward from Lagos, Nigeria. He is entering his freshman season with Washington State University. During his time at NBA Academy Africa, Chinyelu participated in several international showcases and events. This includes the 2022 NBA Academy Games in Atlanta, where he led NBA Academy Africa to a first-place finish. During the 2023 BAL season, he helped lead Stade Malien (Mali) to a third-place finish. This, after averaging the second-most rebounds and blocks on the team. Chinyelu is a natural leader and has interest in art, creative writing and photography.

Episode 2 (Nov. 21) Dunk at First Sight

“Dunk at First Sight” features Aginaldo Neto, a 17-year-old guard from a closely knit community in Luanda, Angola. Neto kicked a ball before he bounced it. He began playing street basketball after joining a local club in 2016. He would go on to win a championship in his first Jr. NBA tournament in 2018. Four years later he joined NBA Academy Africa. He also represented the Angola Men’s National Team at the 2022 FIBA U-18 African Championship.

Episode 3 (Nov. 27) From Generation to Generation

“From Generation to Generation” features Seifeldin Hendawy, an 18-year-old forward from Cairo, Egypt. Hendawy’s love for basketball is deeply rooted in his family history. Both of his parents having played the game. Since joining NBA Academy Africa in 2021, Hendawy has represented his country at several international tournaments. This includes the NBA G League Showcase. He most recently played for Petro de Luanda (Angola) during the 2023 BAL season.

Episode 4 (Dec. 4) Discipline Meets Opportunity

“Discipline Meets Opportunity” features Khadim Rassoul Mboup, a 16-year-old forward from Senegal. He joined NBA Academy Africa following the 2021 FIBA Africa Regional Youth Camp in Saly. There he was named camp MVP. With hopes of following in his brother’s footsteps, the Senegalese forward participated in the 2022 and 2023 NBA Academy Games. He also played at several tournaments across Africa. Playing for the defending BAL champion, Zamalek, (Egypt) during the 2022 BAL season.

Episode 5 (Dec. 11) Destined for Greatness

“Destined for Greatness” features Khaman Maluach, a 17-year-old center. This year he became the third-youngest player in history to participate in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. This, where he helped his native South Sudan clinch its first Olympic berth. Maluach, first picked up a basketball at age 13. Proving to be a force in the paint and along the perimeter, drawing interest from several NCAA Division I schools in the U.S.

Born in South Sudan and raised in Uganda, the 7’2’’ prospect was named MVP of the 2023 Basketball Without Borders Africa camp in Johannesburg. In May, he helped AS Douanes (Senegal) advance to its first BAL Finals.

NBA Academy Africa is an elite basketball training center in Saly, Senegal for top high-school-age prospects from across Africa. It is the first of its kind on the continent. Since its launch in 2017, more than 35 male and female participants have committed to NCAA Division I schools in the U.S. or signed professional contracts.

