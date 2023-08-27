Newcastle vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

One of the Premier League’s most entertaining fixtures today concludes the weekend schedule as the ever-improving Magpies host Jurgen Klopp’s Reds in a mouth-watering clash at St James’ Park. Newcastle have established themselves firmly back among the big boys, thanks to their Saudi-backed takeover, but have not beaten Liverpool in any fixture for some eight years now.
Liverpool know they must win games like this to have any hope of returning to the Champions League next term, after finishing fifth behind Newcastle last season, and will be buoyed by their impressive record against today’s opponents. However, ongoing speculation over Mohamed Salah’s future amid interest from Saudi Arabia has disrupted their preparations.
In more positive news for Liverpool, though, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been passed fit and starts this afternoon, while new signing Wataru Endo and Joel Matip both come in. Newcastle have also been handed a fitness boost with Joelinton able to start after a knock sustained against Manchester City. Eddie Howe has named an unchanged team, with no involvement yet for Chelsea loanee Lewis Hall. Follow all the action below with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.
Live updates
Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool
6 mins: Oh dear, Alexander-Arnold could be in big trouble here.
He’s just knocked down a sprinting Gordon out by the touchline, just moments after his first booking.
The home crowd appeal passionately for a quick second yellow, but he’s gotten away with it.
Lucky, lucky boy.
Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool
5 mins: The first yellow card of the afternoon goes to Alexander-Arnold after he takes a nudge in the back from Gordon.
He reacts badly and throws the ball away, drawing a very early caution from referee John Brooks.
Needless.
Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool
3 mins: That really isn’t the start that Pope was hoping for.
He won’t need reminding of his red card in this fixture back in February that led to him missing the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.
Liverpool nice and positive early on here, passing the ball around well and looking full of energy, contrary to Klopp’s claims of extra fatigue after they played for more than half an hour with 10 men against Bournemouth.
They are dominating possession at the moment, looking sharp.
Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool
1 min: Off we go!
A fast start from Liverpool as they try to release Szoboszlai inside the Newcastle box, with Salah involved in a decent early move.
The visitors have a very early corner, with Pope rather flapping at Alexander-Arnold’s delivery from the right before a rising Matip heads high and wide.
Newcastle vs Liverpool
Here come the players at a bouncing and sold-out St James’ Park!
A real big-game feel this afternoon, even so early in the new Premier League season.
Newcastle’s woeful record against Liverpool
Newcastle might be back among the Premier League elite and Europe’s top table as they prepare for a long-awaited Champions League comeback, but they have found it impossible to overcome Liverpool in recent years.
The Magpies have not beaten today’s opponents for almost eight full years, since future Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum’s late strike and an own goal from Martin Skrtel saw a team managed by Steve McClaren pull off a 2-0 win on Tyneside all the way back in December 2015.
Since then they have managed just four draws against Liverpool, losing nine times.
Liverpool did the double over Newcastle last season, with early goals from Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo securing a straightforward win at St James’ Park back in February.
Will the Toon finally change that miserable record this afternoon?
Liverpool draft in Matip and Endo
Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, makes two changes to the Liverpool side that overturned that shock early deficit against Bournemouth at Anfield despite Alexis Mac Allister’s second-half sending off.
New £16m signing from Stuttgart Wataru Endo, who made his Reds debut off the bench a week ago, comes in for his first Premier League start in place of Diogo Jota as Klopp looks for more stability in midfield.
Alexis Mac Allister keeps his place in the middle after his red card against the Cherries was overturned on appeal.
In the heart of defence, Joel Matip partners captain Virgil van Dijk with Ibrahima Konate out injured.
Mo Salah starts as expected in what some have claimed could be his last game for Liverpool, with Cody Gakpo getting the nod over Jota in attack along with Salah and Luis Diaz.
With no Konate at all, 20-year-old centre-back Jarell Quansah comes onto the bench for the visitors.
Howe names unchanged Newcastle team
Eddie Howe names the same Newcastle XI that started last weekend’s rather flat 1-0 defeat by reigning Premier League champions Manchester City at the Etihad.
The only change to the matchday squad is on the bench, where winger Jacob Murphy replaces Matt Ritchie.
New signing Lewis Hall isn’t in the squad at all and will have to wait for his Magpies debut.
Joelinton is passed fit to start in midfield as expected after his knock against City.
Liverpool lineup
Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Endo, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz
Subs: Gomez, Nunez, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Doak, Kelleher, Quansah
Newcastle lineup
Starting XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Isak, Gordon
Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Wilson, Targett, Barnes, Livramento, Murphy, Anderson, Longstaff
