Newcastle vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

One of the Premier League’s most entertaining fixtures today concludes the weekend schedule as the ever-improving Magpies host Jurgen Klopp’s Reds in a mouth-watering clash at St James’ Park. Newcastle have established themselves firmly back among the big boys, thanks to their Saudi-backed takeover, but have not beaten Liverpool in any fixture for some eight years now.

Liverpool know they must win games like this to have any hope of returning to the Champions League next term, after finishing fifth behind Newcastle last season, and will be buoyed by their impressive record against today’s opponents. However, ongoing speculation over Mohamed Salah’s future amid interest from Saudi Arabia has disrupted their preparations.

In more positive news for Liverpool, though, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been passed fit and starts this afternoon, while new signing Wataru Endo and Joel Matip both come in. Newcastle have also been handed a fitness boost with Joelinton able to start after a knock sustained against Manchester City. Eddie Howe has named an unchanged team, with no involvement yet for Chelsea loanee Lewis Hall. Follow all the action below with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.