The Open 2023: Full UK tee times and second-round groups as Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm look to charge

In one of the marquee groups on Thursday, Rahm and Rose shot opening 74s and they must take advantage of any favourable conditions on Friday morning to swiftly get themselves up the leaderboard.

They play alongside McIlroy who, after his victory at the Scottish Open last week, arrived at Hoylake full of confidence. His best golf did not appear as he got his Open bid up and running, but a crucial par save at the 18th hole saw him card a level par 71 and leave himself only five shots back of the lead.

Tommy Fleetwood is one of those who sits top of the leaderboard, delivering in front of his home fans. He posted seven birdies in his 66 to set the early pace, with Emiliano Grillo and amateur Christo Lamprecht also at five-under.

Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland are among a host of big names at one-under par and still firmly in the hunt for major glory.

Round 1 tee times

(Thursday 20 July, all times BST)

6:35 am – Rasmus Hojgaard, Matthew Southgate, Alex Fitzpatrick

6:46 am – Daniel Hillier, Kyung Nam Kang, Kensei Hirata

6:57 am – Callum Shinkwin, Kazuki Higa, Michael Kim

7:08 am – Zack Fischer, Taichi Kho, Kyle Barker

7:19 am – Brendon Todd, Romain Langasque, Travis Smyth

7:30 am – Gary Woodland, Adrian Otaegui, Alexander Bjork

7:41 am – Min Woo Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Harrison Crowe

7:52 am – Corey Conners, Billy Horschel, Alex Noren

8:03 am – Tom Kim, Tom Hoge, Abraham Ancer

8:14 am – Zach Johnson, Matt Wallace, David Micheluzzi

8:25 am – Sahith Theegala, Emiliano Grillo, Dustin Johnson

8:36 am – Francesco Molinari, Denny McCarthy, Mateo Fernandez De Oliveira

8:47 am – Brian Harman, Thriston Lawrence, Thomas Detry

9:03 am – John Daly, Taylor Moore, Danny Willett

9:14 am – David Lingmerth, Ben Griffin, Ockie Strydom

9:25 am – Adri Arnaus, Ewen Ferguson, Keita Nakajima

9:36 am – Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Joaquin Niemann

9:47 am – Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

9:58 am – Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose

10:09 am – Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton

10:20 am – Phil Mickelson, Nick Taylor, Adam Schenk

10:31 am – Nacho Elvira, Marc Warren, Alejandro Cañizares

10:42 am – Guido Migliozzi, Oliver Wilson, Connor McKinney

10:53 am – Kalle Samooja, Shubhankar Sharma, Gunner Wiebe

11:04 am – Jorge Campillo, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Michael Stewart

11:15 am – Hurly Long, Seungsu Han, Marco Penge

11:36 am – Matthew Jordan, Richie Ramsay, Branden Grace

11:47 am – Russell Henley, Jazz Janewattananond, Graeme Robertson

11:58 am – Ryan Fox, Lucas Herbert, Byeong Hun An

12:09 pm – Rikuya Hoshino, Charl Schwartzel, Alex Maguire

12:20 pm – Adrian Meronk, Pablo Larrazabal, Hiroshi Iwata

12:31 pm – Patrick Reed, Connor Syme, Jose Luis Ballester Barrio

12:42 pm – Darren Clarke, Victor Perez, Thomas Pieters

12:53 pm – Louis Oosthuizen, Joost Luiten, Christo Lamprecht

1:04 pm – Stewart Cink, JT Poston, Trey Mullinax

1:15 pm – Henrik Stenson, Harris English, Andrew Putnam

1:26 pm – Scott Stallings, Jordan Smith, Thorbjorn Olesen

1:37 pm – Ernie Els, Kurt Kitayama, Takumi Kanaya

1:48 pm – Sam Burns, Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk

2:04 pm – Jordan Spieth , Matt Fitzpatrick, Jason Day

2:15 pm – Padraig Harrington, Seamus Power, Talor Gooch

2:26 pm – KH Lee, Davis Riley, Taiga Semikawa

2:37 pm – Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama

2:48 pm – Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott

2:59 pm – Cameron Smith, Xander Schauffele , Wyndham Clark

3:10 pm – Shane Lowry, Rickie Fowler, Robert MacIntyre

3:21 pm – Cameron Young, Si Woo Kim, Bryson DeChambeau

3:32 pm – Nicolai Højgaard, Bio Kim, Kazuki Yasumori

3:43 pm – Dan Bradbury, Oliver Farr, Haydn Barron

3:54 pm – Marcel Siem, Martin Rohwer, Tiger Christensen

4:05 pm – Lee Hodges, Antoine Rozner, Richard Bland

4:16 pm – Yannik Paul, Sami Valimaki, Laurie Canter