Puleng March at the Makoti Enkosini Gospel Show – 2 September At Flamingo Casino

Catch the talented Puleng March at the Makoti Enkosini Gospel Show, a 10-year celebration for her Foundation on Saturday, 02 September on the Entertainment Grounds at Flamingo Casino, in Kimberley.

Puleng March was born and raised in the beautiful city of Kimberley, raised by a single Mother. In 2006, Puleng recorded an Afro- pop album titled Thabatsoeu. This album did so well in the industry that it led her to win two well-deserved Metro FM awards, the best female vocalist as well as the best new comer, she also received a nomination at the 11th MTN South Africa Music Awards.

Puleng has shared the stage with International Gospel Legend Kirk Franklin and has performed all over the world, such as Cameroon, Ghana, Kenya, Dallas, Swaziland, New York, New Jersey and Australia and the UK.

This show is the 10-year celebration of this prestige organisation. It’s all about empowering and celebrating women who are married, those that are single and still thinking of getting married. The celebration will feature Puleng March as the main act of the event with different artists to complete the evening.

Tickets start at R150, and will be available from Computicket HERE and the casino Cash Desk.

EVENT DETAILS: