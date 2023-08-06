Gareth Ainsworth confident of QPR survival after miserable Championship opener

Without first-choice centre-backs Jake Clarke-Salter and Jimmy Dunne due to injury, debutants Joe Gubbins and Morgan Fox struggled to contain the Hornets.

However, the former Wycombe manager insists he will keep the club up.

“I am not happy, we were behind after the first minute and sometimes you have to hold hands up and say you weren’t good enough,” he said.

“We were not ready for that first half from Watford and we were torn apart at times.

Read More

“I thought we looked a lot better in the second half but on the day Watford were much better than us.

“We win and lose as a team, there is no finger pointing from me, it is down to me as the manager to put it right.

“We are favourites for the bottom of the league, but we will be better than we were last season where we scrapped it to stay up.”

Additional reporting from PA