Real Madrid vs Man United: Friendly prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results tonight

The saying that everything is bigger in Texas certainly applies to their friendlies as Houston hosts the two biggest clubs in world football.

Madrid got their summer schedule underway with a 3-2 comeback win over AC Milan at the Rose Bowl on Sunday night.

United put away Arsenal in convincing fashion over in New Jersey having welcomed back their internationals to the team for the first time.

And the fans Stateside are eagerly awaiting this showdown between two teams with serious ambition for the coming campaign.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Real Madrid vs Manchester United is scheduled for a 1.30am BST kick-off in the early hours of Thursday, July 27, 2023.

The match will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester United

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will be televised live on MUTV.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Real Madrid vs Manchester United team news

Real Madrid XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Garcia; Tchouameni, Modric, Bellingham, Camavinga; Rodrygo, Vinicus Jr

Subs: Courtois, Piniero, Fran, Militao, Nacho, Kroos, Joselu, Valverde, Odriozola, Lucas V, Brahim, Mendy, Guler, Paz

Andre Onana may make his United debut after joining up with his new teammates last week.

Tyrell Malacia and Amad Diallo are absent with injury while Anthony Martial is yet to regain his fitness. Fred sat out the win over Arsenal due to a personal issue and had been expected to rejoin the squad.

Andre Onana could start in goal for Man United

Real Madrid vs Manchester United prediction

Both teams scored impressive victories to kick off their US tours but United can take advantage of some suspect defending to rack up a confidence-boosting win in Texas.

Man United to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

United have not beaten Real in a competitive fixture since 2003.

Real Madrid wins: 5

Draws: 4

Man United wins: 2