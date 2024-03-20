Review of ‘A Thousand Snakes’ by Ross Harding. – On the 15th March, UK based SA Rock & Blues Singer-Songwriter Ross Harding unleashed the deep with his latest single ‘A Thousand Snakes.’

With untuned guitar and baritone vocals, there is nothing discordant here! The depth of ‘A thousand snakes’ hits from the get go. You know this is a significant story being told, as you take in the mood of the artist and instrument simultaneously. Heavy and sombre, yet catchy and satisfyingly harmonious.

The song is clearly a song of struggle and the less glamorous side of Ross’s psyche and his personal experiences. It’s also quite the masterpiece! The efficacious result leaves me, the listener, interpreting his bitter truth with empathy, because we all carry a little box of darkness, don’t we? Without that darkness we would never know the light!

‘A thousand snakes’ is a must for your playlist. That is a given!

Stream ‘A Thousand Snakes’ here

My music usually takes on this kind of darker form because that’s what resonates with me. That’s what moves my soul in music generally. I don’t always think that a dark element is negative. I think there is something much deeper. Philosophically, when we consider the most poignant times in our lives, they are seldom ‘happy,’ and that doesn’t mean those times weren’t good. There are emotions in this world far greater.” ~ Ross Harding

