Review on Daniel J Dunn’s ‘I Don’t Need u’ ft Mark Haze – On the 9th of February, Daniel J Dunn released his debut single titled ‘I don’t need u’ featuring one of South Africa’s most renowned musicians, Mark Haze.

Every once in a while, a new artist comes along that kind of blows you away. I have to say Daniel J Dunn has joined that list. To say I didn’t see this coming is an understatement.

Never hearing of him before, hitting the play took me aback! What a pleasant surprise. He is young, unknown and his appearance could trick you into describing him as diffident… but you know what they say about judging a book by it’s cover! When the song started, I was sold! Nothing shy or reserved going on here!

With a smooth and melodic tune, Daniel captures you with strong, honey drip vocals packed with emotion and soul. The beat is super catchy and grabs you right from the start. And it just gets better!

There is something spicy about the song, regardless of the title. In my minds-eye I imagined an entranced latino couple swaying on the dance floor to the hypnotic beat, as the song takes them, elevating the carnal energy on a crescendo of intoxicating guitar riffs with the magic that is Mark Haze, giving off some strong Santana vibes as his instrument speaks, no words required.

It comes as no surprise that Daniel would catch the attention of American singer and actress, Sabrina Carpenter. This lad is going places! For a debut, he has earned himself a spot on my personal playlist and I’m keeping my eyes set on him. I simply cannot wait to hear more!

