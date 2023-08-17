Dwight Yorke urges Manchester United and Tottenham to make shock move for Chelsea outcast Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku’s future remains uncertain heading into the final two weeks of the transfer window, with Chelsea still keen to sell the striker and both Inter Milan and Juventus linked with moves.

However, nothing has yet been agreed for the 30-year-old, who spent two seasons at United after signing for £75million from Everton. He then joined Inter Milan, before making a £97.5m return to Chelsea in 2021.

That move did not work out though, his one season back at Stamford Bridge overshadowed by a controversial interview as he complained about the tactics being used by Thomas Tuchel. Lukaku spent last season on loan at Inter.

Yorke has suggested Tottenham should look to bring Lukaku to north London as a Harry Kane replacement, and also encouraged former club United to consider a shock bid despite recently completing a £72m deal for Rasmus Hojlund.

“Romelu Lukaku is absolutely still good enough to play for a top-six club,” Yorke told OLBG.

“I think Man United or Tottenham should take Lukaku on a short-term loan deal and agree to pay a certain amount of his wages. As much as people say about Lukaku, he has a very impressive goalscoring record and he doesn’t get as much credit as he deserves.

“If you have a fired-up Lukaku who wants to play for you, he’s a match-winner and a handful for any opponent in the world. If you want to compete with the best then Lukaku is that player who can score 15 to 20 goals in a season, which is priceless and hard to find in today’s game.”