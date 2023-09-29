Ryder Cup 2023 LIVE! Latest scores, updates and results as Team Europe take on USA in Friday foursomes

The 2023 Ryder Cup gets up and running this morning as Team Europe begin their bid to win back the trophy in Rome. The Americans will be feeling confident, just two years on from their record-breaking win at Whistling Straits, but remarkably they have not won a Ryder Cup away from home since 1993.
Luke Donald has opted for foursomes in the first session, with Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton first out for the Europeans as they take on Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns. There is huge excitement over Team Europe’s second pairing, as Viktor Hovland and rookie Ludvig Aberg go up against Max Homa and Brian Harman.
Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka then face American duo Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa, before a blockbuster fourth match brings the opening session to an end. Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood are two of Europe’s big hopes this week, but they face a tough test against the familiar Team USA pairing of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!
Live updates
Some setting for the opening tee shots!
Weather forecast
It is set to be a hot week in Rome, with rain not expected to be a factor at any point during the three days of action.
Temperatures are likely to get up close to 30C by the afternoon on each day, with low winds of about 6mph.
Could prove to be one of the hottest Ryder Cups we’ve ever had, going to be a real test physically on hilly course.
This morning’s foursomes schedule…
All times BST.
Match 1, 6:35am: Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns vs Jon Rahm/Tyrrell Hatton
Match 2, 6:50am: Max Homa/Brian Harman vs Viktor Hovland/Ludvig Aberg
Match 3, 7:05am: Rickie Fowler/Collin Morikawa vs Shane Lowry/Sepp Straka
Match 4, 7:20am: Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay vs Rory McIlroy/Tommy Fleetwood
How to watch the Ryder Cup
TV channel: All three days will be broadcast in their entirety across Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf. Coverage gets underway at 6am BST this morning, ahead of the opening tee shot at 6:35am, and runs through all the way to the final shot of the day.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can stream the action via the SkyGo app.
Highlights: Full highlights from day one and two will be on BBC Two and iPlayer from 8.30pm. Day three highlights across the same channels, but at 7.30pm.
Live blog: You can follow every shot today, and across the three days, right here with us!
Good morning!
It’s here!
Welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Ryder Cup, as the action in Rome gets up and running this morning!
It’s 30 years now since the Americans won away from home, but Team Europe have that record defeat at Whistling Straits in 2021 still relatively fresh in their minds.
Four foursomes matches to be played in the opening session. A fast start really is crucial – the Europeans will be desperate to give the home fans something to cheer early on.
We’ll have live coverage of every shot this morning and across the three days, with the action getting underway at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club at 6:35am BST. Stay with us!
Source link