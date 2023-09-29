25
Ryder Cup 2023 LIVE! Latest scores, updates and results as Team Europe take on USA in Friday foursomes

The 2023 Ryder Cup gets up and running this morning as Team Europe begin their bid to win back the trophy in Rome. The Americans will be feeling confident, just two years on from their record-breaking win at Whistling Straits, but remarkably they have not won a Ryder Cup away from home since 1993.

Luke Donald has opted for foursomes in the first session, with Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton first out for the Europeans as they take on Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns. There is huge excitement over Team Europe’s second pairing, as Viktor Hovland and rookie Ludvig Aberg go up against Max Homa and Brian Harman.


