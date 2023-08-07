Sarina Wiegman confident Lauren James will learn ‘huge lesson’ after red card in Lionesses last-16 win

James was shown a red card in the 87th minute of the Lionesses’ win for a stamp on Nigeria defender Michelle Alozie.

England managed to hold on despite being down to 10 players, eventually winning 4-2 on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes to book a place in the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup.

Wiegman believes James momentarily “lost her emotions” and that 21-year-old will learn from the experience.

“Very hard, this was a moment, it was a split second, it was later in the game, so players also get a little tired,” the England boss said.

“She’s an inexperienced player on this stage, and she’s done really well, and I think in a split second she just lost her emotions. Of course she doesn’t want to hurt anyone, she’s the sweetest person I know, and yeah, things happen like that.

“You can’t change it any more, it’s a huge lesson to learn, but of course it’s not something she’s done on purpose.

“I’ve spoken to her. I actually said [to her] what I’ve just said. Look, that happens sometimes with human beings, that they are in such an intense game and such a high-intensity, emotional game, and in a split second she lost her emotions.

“Of course she apologised and she felt really, really bad. But absolutely, she doesn’t want to hurt anyone.”