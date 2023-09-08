Fearless Scotland embracing daunting Rugby World Cup opener against South Africa

Reigning champions Springboks are one of the favourites to go all the way in France and they warmed up for the World Cup by beating New Zealand 35-7 at Twickenham last month. Horne insists his players are relishing the challenge.

“They’re obviously a very physical side,” he said. “And having put nearly 50 points on New Zealand in their last game, they’re going to be coming in full of confidence.

“It’s not even so much about matching that, it’s about taking it to them as well, really showing them we’re here and we’re not afraid of that challenge.

Tough test: Finn Russell and Scotland face a daunting World Cup opener against South Africa / 2023 Getty Images

“The boys are in as good a spot as they’ve ever been. They’re all really looking forward to those big South African boys coming round the corner and trying to run over the top of them.

“When you go up against the best, it gets you going. These are the games you live for and a World Cup opener against the reigning champions, it doesn’t get any bigger or better than that.”

Scotland were due to name their team today, after South Africa had revealed their line-up on Wednesday. It is a move the Springboks have done in their past and Horne believes it could be an advantage for the Scots.

“It gives our players a chance to get their mindset ready,” he said. “They have announced their team really early for the last couple of months and we thought that might be the case.”