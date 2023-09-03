Chris Eubank Jr dominates Liam Smith in one-sided rematch to avenge shock defeat

‘Next Gen’ produced a boxing masterclass at Manchester’s AO Arena on Saturday night, supplying two knockdowns en route to a superb and hopelessly one-sided 10th-round stoppage win.

It was sweet revenge for Eubank Jr, who had admitted that “everything was on the line” after he suffered a shock fourth-round knockout loss at the hands of Smith at the same venue back in January.

On Saturday’s undercard, exciting Berkshire talent Adam Azim moved to 9-0 as he comfortably outpointed experienced Ukrainian opponent Aram Fanyan.

Dave Allen retired with a perforated eardrum after the sixth round of his heavyweight contest against Frazer Clarke, who had been sailing close to the wind after having two points deducted in quick succession for repeated low blows.

Read More

Jack Cullen became the new British and Commonwealth super-middleweight champion after stopping Mark Heffron at the end of the third round in a local battle between two former training partners.

Former women’s unified super-featherweight world champion Mikaela Mayer set up a potential showdown with Natasha Jonas next by rising in weight again and comfortably outpointing Italy’s Silvia Bortot.

Unbeaten Albanian welterweight Florian Marku needed just 54 seconds to demolish Irish opponent Dylan Moran, while Olympic gold medalist Lauren Price won again after opponent Lolita Muzeya sustained a nasty cut above her eye following an accidental clash of heads.

There was some good news for Team Smith straight out of the gate as popular young Liverpool fighter Frankie Stringer overcame Engel Gomez.

More to follow