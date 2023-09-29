Taylor Swift Tour in Ster-Kinekor’s IMAX

Get ready Swifties, TayTay is coming to South Africa. Well, kind of. Her new Eras Tour concert film releases in Ster-Kinekor’s IMAX and Cine Prestige cinemas on 13 October. This, to coincide with the release date in the USA!

The cultural phenomenon continues! Giving fans the opportunity to immerse themselves in this once-in-a-lifetime concert film experience. Offering a cinematic view of the global, award-winning music icon that is Taylor Swift. Along with her history-making ‘The Eras Tour’ concert film.

Taylor Swift: ‘The Eras Tour’ outfits and friendship bracelets are the order of the day when watching the movie!

The highly anticipated film follows Taylor Swift’s remarkable journey. Make the experience even more unforgettable by watching in Ster-Kinekor’s Cine Prestige and IMAX cinemas at select sites.

IMAX technology provides unparalleled picture and sound quality. Ensuring that every note, every dance move and every emotion becomes an immersive cinema experience.

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ has been a global sensation, captivating audiences around the world. All with spellbinding performances and iconic music.

Now, South African fans have the chance to relive the magic of this extraordinary tour. Enjoy a night of music, nostalgia, and sheer entertainment on the big screen.

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour on the biggest IMAX screens and Cine Prestige

Enjoy the comfort of Ster-Kinekor’s cinemas, including Cine Prestige. Here, guests relax in extra-large, super-comfortable leather chairs, while ordering delicious snacks and drinks.

The music sensation posted to Instagram : “The tour isn’t the only thing we’re taking worldwide. Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct 13! Tickets available now on your local theater’s website!”.

What makes Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ concert film truly remarkable is its ability to transport you back in time to unforgettable performances. From the captivating costumes to mesmerising stage design. Every detail has been meticulously captured on the big screen. Giving you a front row seat to one of the biggest concerts of the decade.

The film will be shown at the following Ster-Kinekor cinemas:

Baywest (IMAX) – I’langa

Blue Route (IMAX) – Mall of Africa (IMAX)

Carnival City – Mall of the North

Cavendish – Mooirivier

CapeGate (IMAX) – Sandton

Centurion – Secunda

Cradlestone (IMAX) – Shellybeach

Cresta – Somerset

Eastgate(IMAX) – The Grove (IMAX)

East Rand Mall – The Zone @Rosebank

Fourways – Tygervalley

Garden Route – V&A Waterfront (IMAX)

Gateway (IMAX) – Vaal Mall

Greenstone – Watercrest

Screening in Ster-Kinekor cinemas across the country will ensure that Swiftie fans everywhere have easy access to this sensational cinematic experience.

The concert film will have screenings on the following dates: 13,14 &15 October in IMAX, Cine Prestige and select Ster-Kinekor cinemas. Then in Ster-Kinekor cinemas from 19 – 21 October, 26 – 29 October, and from 02 – 05 November.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity of a lifetime to watch Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour on the biggest IMAX screens, in Cine Prestige and at Ster-Kinekor cinemas countrywide.

Book your tickets now at www.sterkinekor.com or download the SK App on your smartphone.

For news and updates go to Facebook or Twitter / For all queries call Ticketline on 0861-Movies (668 437).

#DoMoviesRight #SterKinekor

If you enjoyed Taylor Swift Tour in Ster-Kinekor’s IMAX read more on Ster-Kinekors’ IMAX experiences here