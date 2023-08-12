The Veer Union Drop Alt-Metal Cover of Billie Eilish ‘You Should See Me In A Crown’ ft. Jody Black

Vancouver, BC Canada based, Alternative Rock band The Veer Union has joined forces with Rock Shop Records label-mate Jody Black to cover the dark, 2019 Billie Eilish hit single, “You Should See Me in a Crown“!

With the single produced by the band’s lead vocalist, Crispin Earl, and video directed by Julien Bouffard, the alt-pop hit has been reconstructed with explosive vocals while building on the emotional horror of the original with monster guitar riffs and grinding, gut wrenching bass. “You Should See Me in a Crown” is the newest single off of the band’s forthcoming album, Covers Collection Vol.2, which is set to release September 1, 2023 via Rock Shop Records!

“At the core of our artistic journey lies a relentless pursuit of versatility. Our constant drive to push the boundaries, not only for ourselves but also for those who support us, is deeply ingrained in our approach. When we decided to take on Billie Eilish’s ‘You Should See Me In A Crown,’ we knew we were venturing into the shadows of a truly dark and track.

Billie’s unique vocal delivery posed a challenge we couldn’t replicate, leading us to embrace the darkness and craft our own rendition. As a result, this cover became the heaviest track we have ever released. Collaborating with our good friend and label mate, Jody Black, was an absolute pleasure, and his contributions enriched the entire experience, making it a moment of collaborative unity that we will forever cherish.” – The Veer Union

About The Veer Union

The Veer Union is a Vancouver based Hard Rock band that formed in 2004 and released their first independent album titled Time To Break The Spell in 2006. The band quickly gained notoriety after winning a spot in the CFOX 99.3 Vancouver Seeds radio competition in 2006. In 2008 The Veer Union landed a record deal with Universal Records USA where they achieved a Top 10 Active Rock Radio Single with their critically acclaimed song “Seasons” in the USA and CANADA. Since then The Veer Union has collectively sold over 150,000 Albums and also reached over 150 Million Streams Worldwide and had 12 TOP 40 Singles on the Billboard Rock Radio Charts.

The band’s 2018 Album Decade II (produced by the bands lead vocalist, Crispin Earl) contained Billboard Chart Top 40 Single’s and has been streamed over 27 million times on Spotify alone. The most notable track off the album, “Living Not Alive,” reached #21 on the Billboard Charts Top 40 in the United States, amassing over 10 million streams, received over 2 million Views on YouTube and the album itself has sold over 10,000 units.

After a vigorous year and a half of touring (With bands like Red, Puddle of Mudd, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Alesana, and Saliva) the band released Covers Collection Vol.1 (with front-man Crispin Earl producing it). Their version of Halsey’s “Nightmare” exploded on YouTube and reached 1 Million Views in the first 30 days, climbed to #25 on The Billboard Charts in the United States, and has been streamed over 10 million times across all digital platforms.

In 2020 the band began releasing singles from their album Quarantine Collaborations (produced by the bands lead vocalist Crispin Earl) with three tracks quickly reaching Top 40 status on the Billboard Charts in the United States. On December 17th 2021 Quarantine Collaborations was released in its entirety and within its third week of release it surpassed the 8.5 Million Stream mark.

In April of 2022 the band released their critically acclaimed album Manifestations (produced by the bands lead vocalist, Crispin Earl). The Singles “Standing My Ground” and “From The Fire In You” were instantly added to the Spotify Editorial Playlists Kick Ass Metal, Adrenaline Workout, Top Of The Core, All New Metal, 3TO Metan! and Newcore”, with “Standing My Ground” debuting in the #1 Position on New Core.) The Manifestations album coincided with a North American tour and to this day has gone on to garner more than 15 Million Streams world wide.

In 2023 the band began releasing cover songs off of their forthcoming album Covers Collection Vol.2. As to be expected, the band kept people guessing with covers from artists ranging from Tiesto and The Weekend to My Chemical Romance and Linkin Park. Covers Collection Vol.2 will be released in its entirety in the late summer of 2023. Fans can expect a new album of original songs from The Veer Union sometime in 2024

Stream/Buy ‘You should see me in a crown‘ HERE

Follow The Veer Union Online

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Source: TAG