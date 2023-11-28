The Webb Ellis Trophy Comes To Sandton. – After the glorious Springbok victory, the Webb Ellis Trophy will be coming to Sandton. South African families will get to see the trophy up close. Fans will not only get to see the iconic trophy, but also get a photo and enjoy the victorious moment once more.

The trophy will be available to view on Thursday, 30 November 2023. From 3 PM – 6 PM, at Nelson Mandela Square.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to purchase their Cape Town Rugby 7’s tickets at this event. Purchasing a ticket will enable ticket holders to skip the general access queue. At the express queue, a professional photographer will take their picture with the World Cup Trophy.

Cape Town Rugby 7’s ticket holders who have purchased their tickets prior to the Rugby World Cup Trophy event will be directed to the Express Queue upon ticket showcase.

