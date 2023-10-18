46
3
9
26
48
21
30
47
49
43
24
7
8
2
35
29
32
44
38
31
50
40
39
10
33
1
37
16
25
22
13
18
14
20
45
11
4
15
34
5
23

Tottenham to assess Cristian Romero and Heung-min Son after stars pick up knocks on international duty

130 Less than a minute


The duo have both started every Premier League game under Ange Postecoglou this season


Source link

130 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Ryan Mason insists Tottenham must avoid ‘compensating’ as manager search continues

Ryan Mason insists Tottenham must avoid ‘compensating’ as manager search continues

Carlos Alcaraz: the unstoppable rise of tennis’ youngest-ever No.1

Carlos Alcaraz: the unstoppable rise of tennis’ youngest-ever No.1

Soccer24

Exclusive: Warriors star blasts Lodza, accuses him sabotaging Logarušić, divisions in the team

England vs Italy live stream: How to watch U20 World Cup game live for FREE on TV in UK today

England vs Italy live stream: How to watch U20 World Cup game live for FREE on TV in UK today

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo