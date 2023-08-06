Tottenham vs Shakhtar Donetsk live stream: How can I watch friendly on TV in UK today?

The match in north London will not only help Ange Postecoglou’s side ready themselves for the Premier League kick-off, but also raise funds for victims of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

New boss Postecoglou has not yet watched his Spurs side at home with this their third of four friendlies for the summer.

The speculation over Harry Kane continues in the background of this game, as Bayern Munich look to secure the striker’s signature before next weekend’s opening day.

Tottenham fans will, meanwhile, get a good look at new signings James Maddison, Manor Solomon and Guglielmo Vicario for a first time.

How to watch Tottenham vs Shakhtar Donetsk

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the friendly will be broadcast live via the SPURSPLAY app. Kick-off comes at 2pm BST.

Live blog: You can also follow all the aciton live via Standard Sport’s matchday blog!