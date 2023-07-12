Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal eye Bitello amid Rice problem; Cherki wants Chelsea; Taremi to Man United

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are back in pre-season training but continue to look for new signings during the transfer window. While the Gunners hope to announce the signing of Declan Rice imminently, fresh reports suggest West Ham have become increasingly frustrated about the delay of the deal. Now, Arsenal are linked with more midfielders, namely Bitello of Gremio, with Jurrien Timber also set to sign.
Over at Chelsea, the story of late has been out of outgoings but Mauricio Pochettino could soon land an exciting target. Lyon forward Rayan Cherki has been linked with lots of clubs this summer but reportedly favours a move to the Blues over all else.
Manchester United, meanwhile, remain keen to sign Andre Onana as a replacement for David De Gea but are also thought be interested in a new striker. Porto striker Mehdi Taremi is the latest to be linked, along with Goncalo Ramos. Follow all the latest news, gossip and rumours below!
Tottenham hold genuine interest in Conor Gallagher
Tottenham have been busy rebuilding their squad this summer.
Spurs have already brought in three new faces but now look keen to land another.
According to talkSPORT, the club hold a “genuine” interest in Chelsea and England midfielder Conor Gallagher, who has previously been quoted at a whopping £50m.
Mehdi Taremi’s agent in Manchester United visit
Manchester United look desperate for a new signing.
Marcus Rashford did the job well last season but the loan signing of Wout Weghorst failed to work out, leaving Erik ten Hag light.
Rasmus Hojlund is linked but there has been a development.
Mehdi Taremi’s agent has posted a photo of the club’s crest from Old Trafford amid links with the Porto striker.
Rayan Cherki wants Chelsea move
Rayan Cherki is a man in demand.
The 19-year-old Lyon forward has been linked with Newcastle, Manchester United and Real Madrid are impressing for both his club and the French U21s in equal measure.
Still, it could be Chelsea who win the race.
According to ESPN, Cherki is keen to follow Malo Gusto to Stamford Bridge.
Arsenal set to launch offer to sign Bitello
Arsenal are reportedly ready to continue their midfield revamp with the signing of Gremio star Bitello.
The 23-year-old is thought to be a target and a representative of the Gunners is believed to have travelled to Brazil to cast a keen eye over him as they attempt to get a deal done.
According to Correrio do Povo, the north London giants are now said to bid.
Diego Moreira arrives in UK ahead of joining up with Chelsea squad
Diego Moreira has landed in the UK as the winger prepares to join up with Chelsea.
The 18-year-old joined the Blues on a free transfer from Benfica earlier this summer and is preparing to pick up his work permit after playing for Portugal U21s in the recent European Championships.
It is unclear if the winger will play any part in Chelsea’s pre-season tour of the United States as Mauricio Pochettino runs the rule over his squad.
Jordan Henderson transfer news
This is turning into something of a saga.
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is consistently linked with a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq to link up with former teammate Steven Gerrard.
According to the Daily Mail, the England international will decide his future in the next 48 hours.
Inter Milan admit ‘risk’ Andre Onana could join Man United this summer
Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi admits Andre Onana could leave the club this summer.
The Cameroon international is a major target at Manchester United, having worked with Erik ten Hag during his time with Ajax.
United saw an opening bid of £39m rejected by the Serie A giants but continue to chase the goalkeeper following the departure of David De Gea.
Real Betis keen on Giovani Lo Celso
Giovani Lo Celso is back at Tottenham after a loan spell at Villarreal last season.
Still, it might not be for long.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Betis are working on a deal to sign the Spurs midfielder.
Ten Hag addresses Man United transfer plans after Onana bid
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has stressed the importance of signing players early on in the transfer window.
Mason Mount is the only signing the club have made so far as they chase a deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.
They have made an opening bid worth around £39m for the Cameroon international having allowed David De Gea to depart following the expiration of his contract.
Andre Onana: Inter Milan speak out on Man United target
Inter Milan boss Simone Inzhagi has been speaking about Andre Onana.
Manchester United are keen to sign the goalkeeper but, so far, the Italian club have stood firm.
Now, the manager says: “The market is unpredictable, we know Italian clubs need to sell before signing new players… that’s the reality.”
