Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal eye Bitello amid Rice problem; Cherki wants Chelsea; Taremi to Man United

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are back in pre-season training but continue to look for new signings during the transfer window. While the Gunners hope to announce the signing of Declan Rice imminently, fresh reports suggest West Ham have become increasingly frustrated about the delay of the deal. Now, Arsenal are linked with more midfielders, namely Bitello of Gremio, with Jurrien Timber also set to sign.

Over at Chelsea, the story of late has been out of outgoings but Mauricio Pochettino could soon land an exciting target. Lyon forward Rayan Cherki has been linked with lots of clubs this summer but reportedly favours a move to the Blues over all else.

Manchester United, meanwhile, remain keen to sign Andre Onana as a replacement for David De Gea but are also thought be interested in a new striker. Porto striker Mehdi Taremi is the latest to be linked, along with Goncalo Ramos. Follow all the latest news, gossip and rumours below!