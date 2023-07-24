Transfer news LIVE! World-record Mbappe bid ACCEPTED; Kane wants Man Utd; Arsenal latest; Caicedo to Chelsea

The summer transfer window is really kicking into high gear again with Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham among the clubs hunting more major signings. Arsenal are said to have entered the race for Kylian Mbappe, but Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly accepted a £259million world-record bid from Al-Hilal.

Things are very busy over at Chelsea, with Moises Caicedo their top target amid the Brighton midfielder’s latest hint at his wishes. Arsenal target Mohammed Kudus, Crystal Palace star Michael Olise and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins are the latest names said to be on their radar, while Montpellier striker Elye Wahi is still a top target.

Manchester United are poised to bid for Rasmus Hojlund and could test Tottenham’s resolve over Harry Kane once again, amid claims that Spurs have been told to sell the England captain if he does not agree a lucrative new contract. Bayern Munich are plotting a third bid for Kane, who is now keen on moving to Old Trafford. Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours live below!