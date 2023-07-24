Transfer news LIVE! World-record Mbappe bid ACCEPTED; Kane wants Man Utd; Arsenal latest; Caicedo to Chelsea

The summer transfer window is really kicking into high gear again with Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham among the clubs hunting more major signings. Arsenal are said to have entered the race for Kylian Mbappe, but Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly accepted a £259million world-record bid from Al-Hilal.
Things are very busy over at Chelsea, with Moises Caicedo their top target amid the Brighton midfielder’s latest hint at his wishes. Arsenal target Mohammed Kudus, Crystal Palace star Michael Olise and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins are the latest names said to be on their radar, while Montpellier striker Elye Wahi is still a top target.
Manchester United are poised to bid for Rasmus Hojlund and could test Tottenham’s resolve over Harry Kane once again, amid claims that Spurs have been told to sell the England captain if he does not agree a lucrative new contract. Bayern Munich are plotting a third bid for Kane, who is now keen on moving to Old Trafford. Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours live below!
Live updates
Italian midfielder on Spurs radar
Tottenham have joined the race to sign Andrea Cambiaso.
After a successful loan spell at Bologna, the 23-year-old midfielder is said by Tuttosport to be available from Juventus for £17m.
Multiple enquiries have apparently landed for Italy youth international Cambiaso including from Nottingham Forest.
West Ham continue Denis Zakaria push
West Ham are pondering a move for Leon Goretzka amid ongoing talks over Denis Zakaria.
Juventus want as much as £18m for the Swiss midfielder, which the Hammers appear none too keen on paying.
However, the clubs remain in contact and Juve are keen to cash in on Zakaria.
Giannis offers himself as Kylian Mbappe alternative
Stoke look to loan Chelsea starlet
Chelsea defender Bashir Humphreys is of interest to Stoke.
The 20-year-old defender spent part of last season at German club Paderborn and the Mail say a move to the Championship is on his horizon.
The Blues could try to sign Humphreys up to a new deal as part of the loan deal, with just a year left on his current contract.
Spurs defender nears Russia move
Spartak Moscow have agreed a deal to sign Davinson Sanchez from Tottenham.
Colombian reporter Pipe Sierra claims the Russian club could agree personal terms with Sanchez in the coming hours.
The fee will be in the region of £10m.
Done deal! Wilfried Zaha signs for Galatasaray
Man City consider Joao Cancelo role
Barcelona and Arsenal could miss out on Joao Cancelo.
Pep Guardiola is reportedly willing to give the full-back a second chance at Manchester City despite farming him out on loan in January.
Sport say City still want over £40m for Cancelo, which neither Barcelona nor Arsenal want to pay.
Fabinho transfer takes paws for thought
Fabinho is set to complete his £40m move to Al-Ittihad despite claims that his dogs were holding up the move.
The two French bulldogs owned by the Brazilian midfielder were reportedly classified as dangerous by Saudi authorities, leading to a delay in his signing.
However, Globo Esporte now say that minor bureaucratic details are behind his move not yet going through – which should soon be sorted.
Rasmus Hojlund news inbound
Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla is teasing some breaking news regarding Manchester United target Rasmus Hojlund.
Don’t tell me… he’s signing for Carlisle?!
Breaking news! Barcelona out of Kylian Mbappe bid
In a quick turn of events, Marca are reporting that Barcelona will not try to sign Kylian Mbappe.
The LaLiga giants simply cannot afford the PSG striker due to their financial fair play constraints.
Source link