Transfer news LIVE! Vlahovic to Chelsea, secret Caicedo bid; Raya to Arsenal ‘done’; Spurs to sign Van de Ven

The new Premier League season is just over a week away and Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham are all still in the market for major transfers. Arsenal are hopeful of agreeing a deal with Brentford for goalkeeper David Raya, while an injury to Gabriel Jesus could prompt a new attacking signing with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Mohammed Kudus linked.
Chelsea remain in talks with Brighton over Robert Sanchez and still hope to land top target Moises Caicedo. Lesley Ugochukwu has joined, Axel Disasi should be confirmed today and new midfielders, such as Liverpool target Romeo Lavia are being assessed.
Manchester United will soon to confirm the £72million arrival of Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta, though the official announcement has been delayed. Tottenham, who remain unsure if Harry Kane is staying this summer, are on the verge of signing Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven and Rosario Central striker Alejo Veliz. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!
Spurs to lodge first bid for Tapsoba
Tottenham are not messing around.
According to Sport1 journalist Patrick Berger, Spurs are set to bid £40million plus add-ons for Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Edmond Tapsoba.
Spurs are also in talks over Micky van de Ven, so that would be two new centre-backs.
Leverkusen are expected to demand “way more”, according to Berger, though.
Chelsea weigh up Vlahovic-Lukaku swap deal
Chelsea are weighing up whether to give the green light to a deal which would bring Dusan Vlahovic to Stamford in exchange for Romelu Lukaku and cash.
The Blues had previously ruled out signing the Serbian striker, but Juve have presented an opportunity to get Lukaku off their wage bill permanently.
Chelsea would pay £34million plus Lukaku for Vlahovic. Juventus have agreed personal terms with Lukaku, Fabrizio Romano reports.
Spurs launch bid for Argentina wonderkid
Tottenham have launched a bid for Rosario Central striker Alejo Veliz.
According to various reports, talks are at an advanced stage on a deal worth around £12million.
The 19-year-old striker, who most recently scored three goals in four matches for Argentina at the recent Under-20 World Cup.
The striker could stay in Argentina for the remainder of the league season, which concludes in October.
Brighton receive Caicedo bid from mystery club
Brighton have received a bid for Moises Caicedo from a mystery club which exceeds Chelsea’s £80million offer.
Caicedo is the Blues’ key summer transfer target but are struggling to agree a fee with Brighton, and have seen three offers rejected worth £60m, then £70m and last week an £80m bid was immediately dismissed.
Brighton are under no pressure to sell Caicedo, with the 21-year-old under contract until 2027 and the club not in need of boosting their bank balance, but the player’s representative are reportedly ‘baffled’ that £80m did not prompt a negotiation.
It was unknown if Chelsea were to return with a fourth bid, but could now be forced into action as The Athletic report Brighton have received a bid from an unidentified club that trumps Chelsea’s best bid.
Hojlund to Man United delayed
Manchester United have delayed official confirmation of Rasmus Hojlund’s move.
The 20-year-old is set to become Erik ten Hag’s third summer signing after an eye-watering £72million deal was agreed with Atalanta over the weekend. United agreed a fee of £64m, plus £8m in add-ons, for a player who scored nine league goals last season.
Atalanta held out for their desired transfer fee and on Saturday night United succumbed to their demands, prompting Hojlund to say his goodbyes to his team-mates. The youngster’s arrival was delayed on Tuesday, with Manchester Evening News reporting he landed at Manchester Airport at 4.15pm.
Tottenham on verge of Micky van de Ven deal
Micky van de Ven looks to be heading to Tottenham.
The Wolfsburg centre-back had been identified as a defensive target alongside the likes of Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba and Tosin Adarabioyo of Fulham as Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou looks to strengthen at the back this summer.
It’s been rather quiet on that front since reports from weeks ago suggesting that an agreement over Van de Ven was close.
However, Fabrizio Romano now reports that Tottenham are on the verge of a deal for the Dutch Under-21 international, with personal terms 100 per cent agreed.
Colwill signs new Chelsea deal after Pochettino assurances
Levi Colwill is definitely staying at Chelsea, having officially now signed a new long-term contract at the club.
The centre-back, 20, has put pen to paper on a fresh and improved six-year deal in west London that runs until the summer of 2029 and includes the option for a further 12 months beyond that.
Wednesday’s announcement definitively ends any remaining uncertainty over Colwill’s Chelsea future, with Brighton having pursued a permanent deal for the defender this summer after he shone during a season-long loan at the Amex Stadium last season.
Brighton saw two bids totalling up to £40million rejected for the England Under-21 international, a key part of the Young Lions side who won the European Championship title this summer, as they tried to leverage Chelsea’s interest in signing Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo.
Man City agree £78m Gvardiol deal
Manchester City have agreed a £77.6million with RB Leipzig for the signing of Josko Gvardiol.
It was expected that Gvardiol would cost a world-record fee for a centre-back, but Harry Maguire still holds the title.
Gvardiol will now fly to Manchester to complete the move, and could make his debut in the Community Shield this weekend.
Besiktas explore Pepe deal
Arsenal flop Nicolas Pepe is also attracting interest.
The Turkish club are interested in signing the Ivorian, who has one year left on his deal at Arsenal.
Pepe joined the Gunners in 2019 from Lille in what was then a club-record £72m deal, but has failed to deliver.
Arsenal agree £5m Trusty sale
Arsenal defender Auston Trusty is closing in on a £5million move to Sheffield United.
A number of clubs, including Ipswich Town and Swansea City, had been keen on signing the USA defender this summer.
Newly promoted Premier League side Sheffield United are set to win the race for Trusty, though, after holding talks with the player.
The centre-back joined Arsenal in January 2022 from Colorado Rapids and spent last season on loan at Birmingham City.
