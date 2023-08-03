33
Transfer news LIVE! Vlahovic to Chelsea, secret Caicedo bid; Raya to Arsenal ‘done’; Spurs to sign Van de Ven

The new Premier League season is just over a week away and Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham are all still in the market for major transfers. Arsenal are hopeful of agreeing a deal with Brentford for goalkeeper David Raya, while an injury to Gabriel Jesus could prompt a new attacking signing with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Mohammed Kudus linked.

Chelsea remain in talks with Brighton over Robert Sanchez and still hope to land top target Moises Caicedo. Lesley Ugochukwu has joined, Axel Disasi should be confirmed today and new midfielders, such as Liverpool target Romeo Lavia are being assessed.


