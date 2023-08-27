43
46
31
26
13
40
8
11
35
10
45
23
15
22
18
24
5
48
14
16
49
7
38
21
25
30
29
9
33
37
32
2
1
47
20
39
34
3
50
44
4

F1 Dutch Grand Prix LIVE! Race stream, latest news, updates, TV, weather and starting grid today

139 2 minutes read


The 2023 Formula One season resumes this afternoon in the Netherlands as runaway title leader Max Verstappen continues to attempts to make F1 history. Another victory in his homeland at Zandvoort will see the Dutchman equal the consecutive win record of nine, currently held by Sebastien Vettel.

The Red Bull driver is again on pole, for the third year running, for this race, and is joined on the front row by Lando Norris. Mercedes’ George Russell is in third, but Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton struggled during qualifying and lines up in P13. Verstappen’s Red Bull partner, Sergio Perez, is in seventh.


Source link

139 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Manchester United vs Lens LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Manchester United vs Lens LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Man City captain Ilkay Gundogan joins Barcelona on free transfer amid Arsenal interest

Man City captain Ilkay Gundogan joins Barcelona on free transfer amid Arsenal interest

Crystal Palace season review: Roy Hodgson to the rescue in campaign of two halves

Crystal Palace season review: Roy Hodgson to the rescue in campaign of two halves

Six Nations 2021 Tournament Conclusion: Wales Champions

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo