F1 Dutch Grand Prix LIVE! Race stream, latest news, updates, TV, weather and starting grid today

The 2023 Formula One season resumes this afternoon in the Netherlands as runaway title leader Max Verstappen continues to attempts to make F1 history. Another victory in his homeland at Zandvoort will see the Dutchman equal the consecutive win record of nine, currently held by Sebastien Vettel.

The Red Bull driver is again on pole, for the third year running, for this race, and is joined on the front row by Lando Norris. Mercedes’ George Russell is in third, but Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton struggled during qualifying and lines up in P13. Verstappen’s Red Bull partner, Sergio Perez, is in seventh.

It will be lights out on the 14th grand prix of the season at 2pm BST. Can anyone spoil the Orange army party? Well, with rain on the weather forecast, it may not be plain sailing for Max. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated race stream!