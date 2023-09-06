37
2
35
7
3
18
4
9
48
20
29
40
46
39
26
30
11
13
44
38
15
23
34
8
32
24
16
1
25
22
33
49
5
14
47
10
21
31
50
43
45

Harry Brook waiting in the wings for England as Jonny Bairstow offers timely reminder

142 2 minutes read


T

his has been a strange halfway house of a series, billed as the start of England’s final World Cup preparation and yet dominated by talk of a player who, as things stand, will not be there.

While half of Jos Buttler’s squad were head to Cardiff on Wednesday to continue their build-up to next month’s 50-over showpiece in India, Harry Brook was among those on his way home, the door to the World Cup still ajar, but not exactly being held open, after England decided against adding the young batter to their ranks for the four ODIs against New Zealand, which start in the Welsh capital on Friday.


Source link

142 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Wimbledon 2023: Tennis fans greeted by warm sunshine after queuing overnight to see heroes

Wimbledon 2023: Tennis fans greeted by warm sunshine after queuing overnight to see heroes

Barkley makes first Hatters start as Edwards urges Luton to relish Friday night football

Barkley makes first Hatters start as Edwards urges Luton to relish Friday night football

LOAN WATCH: Onyedinma scores again but Millers suffer late defeat to Foxes

LOAN WATCH: Onyedinma scores again but Millers suffer late defeat to Foxes

Bournemouth vs Tottenham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Bournemouth vs Tottenham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo