Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea make Osimhen move; Toney sends Arsenal reminder; Werner to Spurs fee; Man United

Another former Chelsea player being linked with a return to England is Fikayo Tomori, with Arsenal now said to have expressed an interest in the AC Milan defender as they also target the likes of Ajax wonderkid Jorrel Hato and Fenerbahce’s Ferdi Kadioglu. Chelsea themselves may just have got a huge boost in the race for Napoli frontman Victor Osimhen, while it is rumoured that West Ham are lining up a switch for ex-Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn. Ivan Toney, valued at £100m by Brentford, quickly hit the ground running on his return from a long ban with a hat-trick for the U23s.


