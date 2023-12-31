Transfer news LIVE! Toney to Arsenal update; Chelsea eye wonderkid; Dragusin to Tottenham; Gallagher latest

Charlie Patino could be on his way to Juventus, who apparently want to send Moise Kean to the Emirates in a part-exchange deal. Chelsea are said to be targeting another wonderkid in the shape of Barcelona starlet Mika Faye, while they are also dealing with more Tottenham interest in popular midfielder Conor Gallagher. Spurs have also received a boost in their pursuit of Genoa’s Radu Dragusin as they make their first offer, though a move for Jean-Clair Todibo at Nice is believed to be on the brink of collapse.