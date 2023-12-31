7
1
18
44
39
11
24
50
30
49
26
5
47
16
48
4
14
9
31
35
3
38
34
45
37
8
46
21
2
23
33
22
43
20
15
13
40
29
25
10
32

Transfer news LIVE! Toney to Arsenal update; Chelsea eye wonderkid; Dragusin to Tottenham; Gallagher latest

138 Less than a minute


Charlie Patino could be on his way to Juventus, who apparently want to send Moise Kean to the Emirates in a part-exchange deal. Chelsea are said to be targeting another wonderkid in the shape of Barcelona starlet Mika Faye, while they are also dealing with more Tottenham interest in popular midfielder Conor Gallagher. Spurs have also received a boost in their pursuit of Genoa’s Radu Dragusin as they make their first offer, though a move for Jean-Clair Todibo at Nice is believed to be on the brink of collapse.


Source link

138 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

England announce Brazil and Belgium friendlies for March 2024

England announce Brazil and Belgium friendlies for March 2024

FA Cup draw LIVE! Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United and more learn third round opponents

FA Cup draw LIVE! Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United and more learn third round opponents

Girona fairytale continues as Barcelona beaten 4-2 by shock LaLiga leaders

Girona fairytale continues as Barcelona beaten 4-2 by shock LaLiga leaders

Manchester United XI vs Arsenal: Hojlund debut, predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest

Manchester United XI vs Arsenal: Hojlund debut, predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo