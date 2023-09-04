Ukraine vs England: Euro 2024 qualifier

Due to the hosts’ ongoing invasion at the hands of Russia, the Polish city of Wroclaw will stage a fixture which promises to be a crucial one for both teams.

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions have romped to four wins from four to top Group C, scoring 15 goals and conceding just one having beaten Ukraine at Wembley. Another win will surely seal their ticket to Germany.

Harry Kane will captain England on his first international appearance since joining Bayern Munich.

Ukraine are set to fight it out with Italy over second place and a ticket to next year’s finals.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Ukraine vs England is scheduled for a 5pm BST kick-off on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

The match will take place at Stadion Wroclaw in Wroclaw, Poland.

Where to watch Ukraine vs England

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be live and free-to-air on Channel 4, with coverage starting at 4pm.

Live stream: Fans will be able to watch a free live stream via the Channel 4 website and app.

Ukraine vs England team news

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk returned to action on the weekend as he overcame an injury worry for Ukraine.

Experienced midfielders Ruslan Malinovskyi and Yevhen Konoplyanka have not been included in Serhiy Rebrov’s squad.

Southgate has left Raheem Sterling and James Ward-Prowse out of his England squad but Al-Ettifaq veteran Jordan Henderson is in, if unlikely to start despite getting 90 minutes in a 3-1 win against Damac on the weekend.

Trent Alexander-Arnold should continue in midfield alongside Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice, while Marcus Rashford, Phil Foden and James Maddison are competing to join Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka up front.

John Stones, Reece James and Mason Mount are injury absentees.

Ukraine vs England prediction

The Three Lions have dominated Group C so far and should be able to once again get the better of Ukraine for a win which would virtually confirm their place at next summer’s Euros.

England to win, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The eastern Europeans have only managed three goals and one win in their nine meetings with England.

Ukraine wins: 1

England wins: 6

Draws: 2

Ukraine vs England match odds

Ukraine: 11/2

England: 4/11

Draw: 11/4

